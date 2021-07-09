Unleash innovation in U.S. technology sector to compete with China





About the Author: Dan Coats was Director of National Intelligence from 2017 to 2019 and was previously a Senator in Indiana. He is currently a board member of SCVX, a special purpose acquisition company focused on companies addressing national security concerns, and a senior policy adviser to King & Spalding.

We live in a world of competition. If we’re just talking about equal competitive economics, I don’t consider global competitiveness a zero-sum game. Technological advances and creative talents allow the United States and its partners to continue to expand their value while having a positive impact on their quality of life. However, competitors on the world stage are trying to grow taller at our expense by leveraging government-sponsored programs to achieve strategic objectives.

For some time, Americans have seen geopolitical competitors, especially China, increasingly emerging as a threat. Nevertheless, we have deepened our financial ties to bring them into global forums. Instead of embracing the ideals of a free market, they are trying to undermine US influence and reshape the global community. We are now in a position to entrust important abilities to those who want to harm us. The addition of a pandemic layer added tension and created a clear line between partners and competitors.

Now is the time to focus on building the critical features needed for your new security environment. Just as we continue to innovate and create cybersecurity solutions to address growing threats, recent cyberattacks on government agencies and the private sector highlight the need for progress in this area. Investing in critical technology must be recognized as an investment in the future of national security. This includes investments in microelectronics, hypersonic speeds, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, autonomy, 5th generation networks, and many other solutions.

In the recently passed US Senate, innovation and competition law provide the right intent for this purpose. However, large federal spending on specific programs and industries is the wrong approach. Our free market system is the best in the world, especially because it drives competition and innovation in the areas where it is most needed. As long as federal law is introduced, it should strengthen existing market competition for key technologies and not redirect them.

Through private investment, we accelerate the development and implementation of the best products and services that are redefining the way we do business. Capital is allocated based on real-time market demand, providing a more efficient and effective means of solving key security issues.

One example is the manufacturing industry. The pandemic marked a new obstacle in the industry and emphasized the strategic importance of technology-enabled innovation compared to outdated multi-factor processes.

Manufacturers have traditionally sought to outsource capacity based on artificially low production costs. As a result, they have become overly dependent on the global supply chain and, in some cases, on their competitors. The key technology is the key to truly optimized production, the path to empowerment, not the path of minimal resistance.

With private investment in new manufacturing solutions, robotics, which drives a new era of manufacturing, can be continually improved as tasks are completed and repeated. The new process streamlines operations, reduces costs and enables the power of the free market to operate as intended. The supply chain is also more efficient. Unnecessary steps in the manufacturing process are removed.

This is just one example of how emerging technologies addressed through the private sector can turn the industry as a whole into a more sustainable paradigm and safer operations.

I fully believe that machine learning, AI, microelectronics, 5G, autonomy, and other solutions will be adopted industry-wide and soon to mainstream.

However, to be successful across evolving risk situations, you need to adopt the best ideas on the market. This is why federal action should explain the power of the private sector to guide our resources and not the other way around.

To effectively innovate and compete in the 21st century, we must harness the core strengths of America: her people, her genius, and the depth of her personality. We also need to take advantage of capitalism, which has consistently led to victory. It is ready to do it again by allowing it to disrupt our industry and move it forward.

There is no mistake. Economic and national security threats are real. Continuing to slow the industry forward will deepen our risk and reduce our ability to free ourselves in the future. But we are still America. Over and over again, we have mobilized for seemingly overwhelming threats.

We will continue to be globally involved, support our allies and continue to encourage China and other countries to operate in fair competition, but we need to strengthen our business to face the reality of the 21st century. there is. Innovations originating in our private sector will allow us to do both at the same time.

