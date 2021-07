PUBG Mobile version 1.5 adds new Clan Crash, revised Battle Pass, and working Tesla

PUBG Mobile’s 1.5 update is released today, bringing a major map overhaul, a new Royale Pass system, and a partnership with electric vehicle company Tesla. The update allows you to start the assembly line, request a Tesla Model Y (in-game), and drive a newly revised Erangel map.

Erangel Maps has been accepted as one of the biggest changes in this update and has been shifted to six major districts centered around a fictional company called Dynahex as part of the new Mission Ignition content. The new Erangel allows you to explore new buildings and interactive elements scattered throughout the map using new modes of transportation and material search methods. HyperLines allows you to move between fixed points to connect cities. In addition, dynamic moving parts such as air conveyors and automatic doors allow for different types of movement. You can also ride anti-heavy bikes, pick up riot shields, and use tactical marking devices to find enemies and teammates injured during battle.

Tesla, on the other hand, has built a Gigafactory throughout Elangel and can start the assembly line and spawn Model Y. Tesla Semis will also spawn randomly throughout the map. Model Y also uses Tesla’s well-proclaimed self-driving autopilot mode.

The new Clan Crash mode matches clans of similar type and activity level against each other in 14 days of combat. Clan points are received as rewards that can be used for daily rewards.All Talent Championships participate in regional rankings weekly

Finally, RoyalePass has been replaced by the RoyalePass Month (RPM) system. The cost of the new monthly system has been reduced (600 to 360 UC) and the available ranks have been reduced from 100 to 50. However, the reward structure has been upgraded and the Challenge Points system helps promote good behavior for players. Six new achievements have also been added to match the new content.

