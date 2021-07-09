16 smart strategies that every company should borrow from Big Tech





Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and a few other companies are part of a strong group called Big Tech. Companies in a variety of industries aim to learn from Big Tech’s agility and innovation. But what are the specific practices and strategies that companies are wise to borrow from Big Tech?

Below, 16 industry experts from the Forbes Technology Council discuss some of the most important but less obvious lessons that companies can learn from Big Tech research. Consider how these practices can help your business, whether you belong to the technology industry or not.

1. Setting goals and key results

Big Tech uses goals and key results to set goals, measure progress, and align with strategic goals. The original concept of OKR came from Intel and spread to other Silicon Valley digital natives. It supported Google’s growth from 40 employees to over 60,000 today. Besides Google, other big companies that use OKR include Spotify, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Airbnb. -Richard Knaster, Digital.ai

2. Be open to changes in the belief system

One of the less obvious qualities I’ve noticed about big tech companies is the ability to make rapid changes to the belief system based on failure (this can be seen on Microsoft, Amazon, and LinkedIn). These changes are contributing to their continued growth. Rapid adaptation also continues to evolve corporate DNA at a much faster pace, creating an institutionalized learning culture that is central to some amazing successes. -Himanshu Niranjani, Visible-Verizon

3. Personalize the solution for the end user

You can learn a little about the power of personalization from big tech companies. These teams build an experience tailored to each visitor’s goals and issues. You need to pay close attention to how Big Tech implements personalization and be aware that similar changes to your own marketing strategy can have a positive impact on your sales. -OptinMonster, Thomas Griffin

4. Aim for diversity

Diversity is the key to growth and innovation. Most big tech companies implement diversity initiatives primarily because they know all the benefits of diverse teams, including new perspectives, increased creativity, access to different markets, and more heterogeneous insights. I am. Diversity initiatives are beneficial to everyone involved, so large and small companies need to pursue diversity in their recruitment efforts. -Nacho De Marco, Baires Dev

5. Build your own technology

The most important lesson is to invest in the ability to build your own technology. Every company today needs to be a software company. If you don’t have that ability in the house, you will be eaten by those who have your lunch. –Brady Brim-DeForest, Theorem

6. Treat technology as an investment

Treat technology as an investment, not as an expense. When innovation is hampered by budget approvals and CapEx vs. OpEx discussions, it slows progress and limits team excitement and involvement with new ideas. –Amy Czuchlewski, Noggin

7. Creating an explicit process

While many innovations come from chaos, many big tech companies have clear processes and practices that drive consistent, company-wide innovation. Don’t hesitate to create business processes for innovation, whether it’s an internal incubator or a mentorship program. You don’t have to innovate once, so invest in the process just like you would in a large company. -Jung Shin, RSI Security

8. Disrupt the market

For me, companies need to learn about digital disruption to identify where existing solutions have matured, go beyond customer needs, introduce new approaches to fulfillment, and find new opportunities to reset the market. The best-known example of this is how Netflix disrupted the Blockbuster market, but vendors are always aware of the opportunity to disrupt the market through new and innovative approaches. -Al Kingsley, NetSupport

9. Invest in marketing and communication

Big tech companies have great marketing and public relations teams to guide them into the news, making it news of agility and innovation. SMEs that may have the same or higher levels of agility and innovation need to focus on strong marketing and communication strategies to gain exposure to their company, products and services. -Amanda Drenberg, COMMB

10. Reward strong performers

Big tech companies aim to hire the best talent and reward them appropriately. They carry out a powerful meritocracy that attracts talent and continues to innovate. -Michael Adler, N-able

11. Flexibility and elasticity

Agility is a key factor in achieving innovation goals, but leaders also need to focus on flexibility and resilience to succeed in the face of turmoil. By directing these core tenants, leaders rethink and create new ways of working, implement new business models, respond to changing customer needs, and ultimately increase agility while instilling goals. can do. -Jeff Wong, EY

12. Entering growth markets

Big Tech knows that execution can help you take market share and gain traction. Even if someone else has already entered the market, they will not be blocked from entering the market. Through feature improvements, marketing, or acquisitions, Big Tech focuses on playing to win in growth markets. -Dan Merzlyak of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)

13. Experiment

Big Tech giants are eager to experiment with technology that sets them apart from traditional organizations. Rapid experimentation helps organizations achieve the learning curve. The learning curve then acts as a catalyst for innovation and growth. Companies must be patient, even if the first attempt fails to produce a minimally viable product. –TheMathCompany, Sayandeb Banerjee

14. Balance control and freedom

Teams should not be forced to follow traditional bureaucratic processes, but should be allowed to try new approaches that may seem wrong from a corporate perspective. This allows employees to try new ideas without fear of being sacrificed in the event of failure. However, we need to implement mechanisms to curb them and avoid the abuse of freedom. –Roman Taranov, Ruby Labs

15. Being obsessed with customers

One of the important and less obvious lessons that other companies can learn from big tech companies is customer attachment. The best company I know to demonstrate this core value is Amazon. Since its small and humble beginnings in 1994, Amazon has become the third largest technology company by market capitalization. One thing that seems to drive that continuous and insatiable agility and innovation is customer attachment. –Bob Fabien Zinga, Directly, Inc. / US Navy Reserve

16. Have a desire for risk

One of the main things that distinguishes Big Tech from traditional businesses is the desire for risk. Big tech companies are wired to take a lot of risk and are set up to invest heavily in what works. This approach makes them quick and agile bureaucratic risk aversion and does not give them the opportunity to slow down and take root in innovation. -Mark Cameron, W3.Digital

