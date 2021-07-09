Amazon, Apple and Disney can play for DirecTV’s NFL Sunday tickets





Netflix cracks down on password sharing and we’re surprised

Netflix seems to miss the note that sharing cares. Streaming platforms are moving towards cracking down on password sharing.

Buzz60, Buzz60

The bidding war between tech and media giants begins over the premium streaming content, the NFL game.

The NFL Sunday Ticket is a package that includes all of the National Football League Sunday games (except those that have been blacked out locally) and is a fixture on the satellite television service DirecTV. However, DirecTV, which AT & T spun off as a separate business in February, is widely believed to refrain from resuming service when the contract ends after the 2022 season.

The streaming service will bid on a package that currently attracts about 2 million subscribers. In-season subscriptions start at around $ 300 (there is a promotion where you can get Sunday tickets for free if you agree to a particular programming package). If you don’t have DirecTV, you can pay for the streaming package at the same price.

Is there a cell signal?The best way to increase signal strength when a call does not pass

Jeff Bezos: Amazon Founder’s Net Worth Reaches A staggering $ 214 Billion

What is the biggest name you can expect to play a Sunday ticket? Apple is in early negotiations with the NFL on the game, and information on the tech news site reported on Friday citing people familiar with the situation.

Live sports isn’t important to Apple with its own Apple TV streaming device, Apple TV apps and platforms, and Apple TV + streaming services with the original TV series including “Ted Lasso.” But last year, The Information said it hired James DeLorenzo, a former sports director at Amazon Video, to run its own sports division.

Apple did not respond to requests for comment.

Are Apple, Amazon and ESPN playing Sunday tickets?

Amazon and ESPN are also participating in the game, NBC News reports, citing sources from these companies. Amazon Prime Video began streaming Thursday Night Football games in 2017, and the NFL announced in May that Amazon would be the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football from the 2022 season.

Neither Amazon nor ESPN provided comments on the report.

However, Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek was interested in NFL Sunday tickets when asked about sports rights in the company’s earnings announcement in May. “That’s what we’re talking about and we’re thinking about it,” he said. “Obviously, it’s a fascinating property, but we do it just like any other right, only if it adds shareholder value.”

According to both NBC News and The Information, discussions on NFL Sunday tickets took place this week at the Allen & Company conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Robert Kraft, chair of the NFL Ownership Group’s Media Committee and owner of the New England Patriots, are Apple CEO Tim Cook and Apple Senior Vice President Eddy Cue. Attended.

Negotiations are underway and both outlets have reported. However, the formal bidding process has not been announced, and traditional television and digital media companies may be involved next year.

Rumor has it that the NFL has turned to streaming as a way to increase the viewership of NFL Sunday tickets. DirecTV, which reportedly paid the NFL $ 1.5 billion a year for rights, has its own reason to drop the Sunday ticket ball. AT & T announced in its announcement on a spin-off of TV services that New DirecTV’s $ 16.25 billion value includes AT & T-funded NFL Sunday Ticket net loss debt and elimination of up to $ 2.5 billion. Said that.

Phillip Swann, publisher of TVAnswerman.com and HomeTheaterTonight.com, shouldn’t count new DirecTV. He said satellite services could hold Sunday tickets if the league granted rights to pay-TV and streaming services.

“By doing this, the league can reach the most people and generate the most revenue. No one understands it well and it will add value to the new company for buyers such as dishes.” Said Swan.

Despite the power of the tech giant and ESPN’s parent Disney, don’t count another streaming player, Peacock.

The streaming service launched a year ago by NBCUniversal’s parent company Comcast “should not be overlooked as a potential winner of streaming,” Swan said. “Comcast has the money and the motivation to make it happen.”

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2021/07/09/amazon-apple-disney-could-make-play-directvs-nfl-sunday-ticket/7919843002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos