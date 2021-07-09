Why the industry supports the government’s $ 110 billion bet on technology R & D





The tech industry supports a bill passed by the Senate earlier this year. Innovation and competition law in the United States has approved $ 110 billion over five years to fund research in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, and related technologies. Federal Drive with Tom Taemin turned to Jason Oxman, president and CEO of the Information Technology Industry (ITI) Council, as the reason why at least one sector prefers the bill.

Tom Taemin: Jason, I’m glad I’m back.

Jason Oxman: Thank you, Tom. It’s good to be with you.

Tom Taemin: And, of course, the bill will set a lot of money and grants for local technology centers. What is the industry’s general view of what it does?

Jason Oxman: This is a very important bill. We strongly support this bill. I am glad that I passed the Senate. I hope it will pass through the House of Representatives and reach the president’s desk. It’s really important for expanding American technical leadership. As you said, it is investing a lot and focuses on US innovation, including technology leadership, economic competitiveness, technology center development, research, and funding for high-tech work. .. It is the US economy and is important for technology leadership around the world.

Tom Taemin: Yeah, and of course, this is for China-at least all the accounts I read in that summary. And perhaps in the industry’s view, does it probably give the industry the backup that China’s industrial counterparts have from the government?

Jason Oxman: Yeah, that’s a really important point. And this is nothing more obvious than the semiconductor clause of this bill. It has $ 52 billion in funding for what is called the CHIPS Act for America. The CHIPS Act focuses on investing in semiconductor manufacturing capacity here in the United States. We all hear that semiconductors are scarce in every industry in the world. And as the semiconductor industry seeks to increase its manufacturing capacity, we believe it is very important to do so here in the United States. China offers huge subsidies for companies to invest in semiconductor manufacturing. I think what happened here is more important. It’s important for manufacturing, it’s important for job creation, and it’s important for national security. And this law includes funding. It needs to be a law to make it happen, but I think it’s very important.

Tom Temin: Yes, in the short term, the world depends on Taiwan’s semiconductor manufacturing. And perhaps Taiwan is in their next sight, just as China came and destroyed Hong Kong. So there are short-term concerns, that’s why, right?

Jason Oxman: Well, the long-term interest in the United States is to get companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) to build manufacturing capacity in the United States. It’s a great company. Intel is a great company. There are other great manufacturers of semiconductors in the United States, such as Texas Instruments. We love AMD. All of these companies are great and we hope to continue to expand our supply. But we want them to do it in the United States. We don’t want them to build next-generation plants elsewhere. We want to build it in the United States, not in China. Therefore, the CHIPS Act includes funding to support the construction of semiconductors here in the United States.

Tom Taemin: So perhaps the bigger question is what was the policy that caused the chip manufacturing outflow from the United States in the first place. In other words, we always refer to Silicon Valley, which used to be Silicon Valley.Now a “software valley”, what else does the Lord know? [Facilitating American-Built Semiconductors] I closed it and moved to another place. Is there anything in our policy that can grow the industry to stay here in the first place?

Jason Oxman: Well, that’s a very important question. And that is the driving force behind this law, and the US Innovation Competition Law is a new investment in national security and global economic competitiveness that was needed to encourage manufacturing in the United States. It aims to replace the policy of generations. So you are absolutely right. Only a few decades ago, in the 90s, more than 25% of the world’s semiconductors were manufactured here in the United States. Today, that number is approaching 11%. So we are really losing the manufacturing capacity of almost all generations. Therefore, the policy change that needs to occur is to return to a policy that supports manufacturing here in the United States, supports job creation, and supports R & D. And that’s exactly what this law does. And we want to reverse the trends seen in the last few decades of semiconductor manufacturing moving out of the United States. Take it back to the United States.

Tom Temin: I’m talking to Jason Oxman, President and CEO of the Information Technology Industry Council. I suspect someone has proposed a million-square-foot FAB somewhere in California, Washington, or even Texas, so how much is that with environmental review and regulatory bureaucratic formalism? Will it be tied to a period? State and region.

Jason Oxman: And this federal-led partnership between governments at all levels is critical to addressing this type of concern. What we are doing in recent years is really industrial policy in other parts of the world. China is leading the way in building semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the United States more expensive than outside the United States for all the reasons you mentioned. From the time it takes to get a permit to the actual financing from the government, it helps to secure an investment in tax credits that have helped make the construction of these facilities more economically feasible. .. Therefore, other countries are doing this all over the world. Therefore, why semiconductor manufacturing has moved out of the United States If we can obtain US innovation competition law and the president-signed CHIPS law financing advances, we have a real opportunity to get involved again. R & D, technicians, manufacturing capacity here in the United States It will bring enormous economic benefits, it will bring enormous national security benefits-we really need to achieve it.

Tom Taemin: Looking at chip manufacturing, in a sense, it’s the final step in a long chain of suppliers, including Air Products, such companies, construction, and high-tech semiconductor manufacturing equipment of all kinds. And, of course, a semiconductor chip is a representation of millions of lines of code etched into hardware. Therefore, there is all this software development. It seems that these could be really great economic engines.

Jason Oxman: No doubt. The semiconductor industry is really the backbone. It’s all a component. From the phones we’re talking about all over the world to artificial intelligence, supercomputers, cars and vacuum cleaners, and everything in between, devices without built-in semiconductors aren’t on the market today. Therefore, there is no question. These are the backbones that are an integral component of every device manufactured. Therefore, there is an opportunity to improve manufacturing capacity. We really have the opportunity to build all the industries built on semiconductors. Therefore, it has a great ripple effect on economic competitiveness.

Tom Taemin: And the bill deals with more than just semiconductors. Quantum computing, artificial intelligence, there is a series of things that seem to be creating an ecosystem that now seems to be declining in the country.

Jason Oxman: That’s all of them, it’s funding for all those areas you just mentioned. The law also has a very important focus on training and trade, economic and manufacturing jobs, and highly skilled jobs in the United States. We need more skilled jobs and we need more skilled workers. And retraining and re-skilling are very important. However, STEM education is also important to get people into these highly skilled jobs. Therefore, US innovation and competition law has many programs to move it forward. It is, in fact, a comprehensive bill that focuses on the global economic competitiveness of the United States and takes concrete steps in various areas to build capacity to help the growth of the United States economy and international competition in the United States. ..

Tom Taemin: And perhaps this also helps some of the economically disadvantaged parts of the country that drive through the Rust Belt in Youngstown, Ohio, and drive a large area of ​​Appalachia? And in parts of India and in such states, vast former factories, or huge places you only know, are rubble at this point. There seems to be a great opportunity to train and build facilities for those who already have vast lands that used to be factories.

Jason Oxman: And the tech industry is really in control of that. I think companies like Intuit are investing in technology jobs in West Virginia in the middle of the Appalachians, creating hundreds of new jobs, retraining and re-skilling people. That’s why the components of the US innovation and competition law workforce are so important. This is because there is an opportunity to transform a region of a country that may have reached its heyday in various types of manufacturing into a high-tech manufacturing industry. But it’s really worker skills and STEM training, starting STEM training early enough to make it attractive to people in areas from middle school to elementary school who may not have STEM training. .. After graduating from high school and earning an associate degree, I try not to consider a four-year college degree as the only potential way to get a well-paid job. These are all provisions of the US Innovation Competition Law and are one of the reasons why the technology industry, which requires these workers and has access to these jobs, is so supportive of the law.

Tom Taemin: And what is ITI doing at this point to ensure that this moves forward in the house?

Jason Oxman: Well, we worked hard to get through the Senate, and we were very happy to see it pass the Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support. Now we need to move home. ITI and the technology industry we represent are all 80 member companies that are global technology and innovation powerhouses, how US innovation and competition law can advance the US economy, create great jobs, and I. We are talking about how to support our progress. Economic competitiveness. We are telling the story in the house. We are there every day to meet people and help them understand the importance of this law. And we are doing everything we can to move it forward.

Tom Temin: Jason Oxman is President and CEO of the Information Technology Industry Council. Thank you for your participation.

Jason Oxman: Thank you.

