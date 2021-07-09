OnePlus Buds’Pro’ has been confirmed and some users can test early





OnePlus is on the fastest path to establishing a unique ecosystem of devices. The next generation of OnePlus Buds has been identified by the company, and some lucky users may be able to try them out early.

OnePlus is accepting applications to try OnePlus Buds Pro

Just below the OnePlus Nord 2 5G section on the OnePlus Lab site is a brief section on new shoots. The company doesn’t give details about them or when they can be expected to go on sale. However, there is an “Apply” button and an apply time frame.

The application process is very straightforward, but it’s clear that earphone testing isn’t suitable for everyone. Enter your email address, age, country, gender, occupation, current earphones / earphones, and the most important feature type for your earphones. And what is your favorite type of device?

You will then be asked which type of device you like. Everything from this point onwards is easy. In the next field, you need to write a review of your favorite device. The likelihood of approval can be highly dependent on the quality of the review.

Then I have some questions about headphones and how to use them. If you really want to try OnePlus Buds Pro and you don’t mind writing the entire review, it’s easy to sign up. The application time frame is from July 9th to July 17th, so please act promptly.

“Pro” Monica may suggest some additional features

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Buds last year and had some great features. It will automatically play when it detects that it is in your ear, such as a touch control. However, both of these are also available on other earphones. Plus, it also comes with a fast charge and a high quality microphone.

What makes these new buds interesting is Monica, the “professional.” So consumers can probably expect to see some professional features. To get started, the company will probably add Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). This is a staple of professional grade earphones. Today’s OnePlus Buds have a great set of mics that you can use for Probuds ambient audio.

In addition to these features, we hope to extend battery life. There are no complaints about the short battery life of the current OnePlus Buds, but it’s okay to have a longer battery life. You can also expect to improve the overall audio quality.

