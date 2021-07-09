Space travel rivals will be very small ahead of Branson’s space flight





The PR war between two millionaire-owned space companies, Jeff Bezos Blue Origin and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, is starting to get harder.

Since Bezos announced that Virgin would fly its founder Branson into space nine days before flying on his rocket, Blue Origin has been on the battlefield to undermine the credibility of Virgin’s orbital spacecraft. It is publicly attacking everything from peak altitude to window size. Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith wanted Branson after the Virgins announcement, but he claimed he wouldn’t actually go to space, not flying over the Krmn line and its very much. I had a different experience.

The Krmn line, 62 miles above the ground, is the boundary of space recognized by the Swiss organization Fdration Aronautique Internationale (FAI), which sets the global rules for air sports. Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket launches a crew capsule in zero gravity for a few minutes just beyond the Carman line. Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo Spaceplane, on the other hand, flies 55 miles above the space boundaries defined by the US government. Therefore, the two companies say they fly into space on different standards.

New Shepard was originally designed to fly above the Krmn line, so no astronaut has an asterisk next to its name. For 96% of the world’s population, the universe begins 100 km above the internationally recognized Krmn line. pic.twitter.com/QRoufBIrUJ

Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 9, 2021

Blue Origin tweeted a colorful chart comparing Virgin Galactic’s Spaceplane and Blue Origin’s New Shepard on factors such as window size, car model, and escape system on Friday, two days before Branson’s flight. Since New Shepard was originally designed to fly above the Krmn line, the company tweeted that no astronaut had an asterisk next to its name, and Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo passengers said. It suggests that we cannot call ourselves astronauts. The company went on to suggest that the Krmn line is a legally binding international standard. For 96% of the world’s population, the universe begins 100 km above the internationally recognized Krmn line.

A spokesperson for Blue Origin was asked where the 96% figure came from, and in an email to The Verge from the world’s population as the United States follows different standards than the Swiss-based organization FAI. He revealed that he had deducted the population of the United States. A spokesman added that the US Air Force is the only government agency that consistently recognizes lower altitudes as space boundaries (80 km / 50 miles). In fact, both NASA and the FAA, the US government agency that authorizes the launch of Blue Origin, use the same 50-mile standard to recognize space boundaries. It is worth noting that Blue Origin is based in the United States and generally needs to comply with US space flight standards.

This pee-skipping contest about Karman Line is very childish

Virgin Galactic did not immediately respond to requests for comments on Blue Origins tweets. However, Virgin Galactic test pilot Nicola Pesir counterattacked in a deleted tweet saying that this pissing contest on the Carman Line was very childish and really embarrassing to see. Flying over 100 Kfts is already so complex that those who do so should deserve special recognition. In another tweet, he quoted Virgin Galactics as the first to fly in space with humans in 2018, adding that Blue Origin has only flown mannequins so far.

The pissing contest on Twitter was the latest battle of the moon full of snark and suspension between two billionaire-funded space travel agencies preparing to fly each billionaire founder into space. Virgin Galactic’s decision to fly Branson on July 11 was widely seen as a PR move to defeat Bezos’ launch into space on July 20. Branson was initially ready to fly on a flight, perhaps months from now. When Branson was asked at CNBC last week if he was trying to defeat Bezos into space, he replied: Who is Jeff? (This was the same first response that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gave when asking a similar question in a 2016 BBC interview.)

A tweet from Blue Origins on Friday rekindled an online discussion about where to set space boundaries. Interpretations vary widely from field of study, and meteorologists may argue that the universe begins well below where planetary scientists set standards. But in the case of manned spaceflight, the United States has long argued that 50 miles is the right altitude to start space and where one can acquire the wings of an astronaut.

That internationally agreed is a bit of a stretch

Harvard astronomer and space object expert tracker Jonathan McDowell claims in a 2018 academic paper that the universe begins 50 miles above the ground, based on physics and near-minimum altitudes of orbital objects. I will. In a phone call with The Verge, McDowell pushed back Blue Origin’s claim, claiming that the majority of the world’s population believes that the universe begins at FAI’s 62-mile marker and is its internationally recognized standard. doing. Most space exploration countries may agree with FAI standards, but he says they do not represent most of the world’s population.

Many countries do not have an opinion, many do not choose to rule it. And international legal bodies that FAI does not have decided on. So it’s a little hard to say that it’s internationally agreed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/9/22570287/space-tourism-virgin-galactic-branson-blue-origin-bezos The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos