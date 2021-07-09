Google is strengthening black women’s digital skills with the Grow With Google initiative





In the wealth and power experience of the Essence Cultural Festival in 2021, Essence Senior News and Political Editor Malaika Jabari spoke with Cassandra Johnson, Google’s Executive Vice President of Customer Care.

During the segment, the two are Grow with Google’s initiative, what technology giants are doing to help black women develop and hone their technical skills, and black women helping other black women. We talked about why it’s important.

Johnson started the conversation by discussing the Grow with Google initiative.

Grow with Google is our financial opportunity initiative. Since 2017, over 6 million Americans have trained their digital skills through a network of over 8,000 great partner organizations, including local libraries, schools, schoolgirls clubs and nonprofits. In particular, my organization is using it to expand Google Workshops through partnerships with Urban League affiliates to train participating SMEs and digital skills.

Johnson believes technology is the key to presenting new opportunities for the U.S. community

When these opportunities are available to everyone, communities across the country can reach their full potential.It’s important for us to meet Americans [Black women] That’s important to us, according to Johnson.

Google executives said the Google-growing initiative was created by black women.

The key to success is the black women who support them. According to Johnson, this is really powerful because it exemplifies meeting and supporting black women who are present.

Johnson says this initiative and many other initiatives are needed because black women have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19 since early 2020. Johnson added that Google has launched a program this year to help black women develop digital skills to increase their chances of finding a job.

Currently, we have launched the Black Women Lead with the goal of training the digital skills of 100,000 black women by 2022. I didn’t mean to do this alone. According to Johnson, in partnership with Dress for Success, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sigma Gamma Rho, and Zeta Phi Beta, and last but not least, my sadness, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, is a digital skill for black women. We provide training and resources. ..

Johnson says he knows how powerful it is when a black woman supports other black women.

Personally, I’m the founder of Tigmir and I know what black women support their passions and dreams. This is a sorority / fraternity apparel company. And, as the name implies, a person who is given a lot needs a lot. According to Johnson, this is what Google’s black women have done to step up on behalf of black women across the country in the Black Women Lead Initiative.

