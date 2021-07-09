ET Weekend Deal: Apple Watch Series 6, Dell G5 Core i5, AMD Radeon RX5300 Gaming Desktop $ 549 Off $ 80 Off





Today you can get an Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch with a $ 70 discount. Dell gaming desktops with Intel Core i5 processors and AMD Radeon RX 5300 graphics cards also sell for just $ 549.

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS smartwatch ($ 319.00)

Apple’s Series 6 smartwatch has built-in hardware to track blood oxygen levels and heart rate. These features and the built-in fitness tracker make the Watch Series 6 the perfect accessory for any exercise routine. This model is up to 20% faster than its predecessor, the Watch Series 5. One of these watches is now available from Amazon at a reduced price from $ 399.00 to $ 319.00.

Dell G5 Intel Core i5-10400F Gaming Desktop, AMD Radeon RX 5300 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, 1TB HDD ($ 579.00)

Dell built this gaming desktop with an Intel Core i5-10400F and AMD Radeon RX 5300 graphics processor. Together, this hardware can run games at high settings with 1080p resolution. The system also has its own front panel with a cool, edgy look that can be reduced from $ 929.99 to $ 549.99 from Dell using the promo code DTG5AFF28.

Dell S2721HG F 27 inch 1080p 144Hz VA Curved Gaming Monitor ($ 229.99)

The Dells S2721HGF Gaming Monitor was built with an ultra-fast 144hz 1080p display panel that provides a responsive gaming experience. The monitor is also curved, which can make the game more immersive. Dell is currently selling these monitors at a reduced price from $ 279.99 to $ 229.99.

