Sony loses PS5 dedicated death loop in September 2022

The Deathloop is one of the few big PlayStation 5 exclusive products released this year, but it never remained in Sony’s next-generation console. Now you know exactly when the monopoly period will end: September 14, 2022.

In the latest Deathloop trailer, which first appeared on Sony’s recent State of Play on July 8, the very concise and overlooked text at the end of the video officially announces that Deathloop will be a PS5-only console. Revealed to. 1 year. After September 14, 2022, the game will be visible on other consoles. (Remember: Deathloop is always planned to be released on your PC at boot time.) It’s not hard to guess what other consoles mean in this context.

Deathloop was published by Bethesda and developed by Arkane. Both are companies currently owned by Xbox. Based on how Microsoft handles first-party games, it’s very likely that you’ll be heading to the Xbox Series X / S Gamepass shortly after the Deathloops exclusive deal ends.

First announced at E3 2019, Deathloop is the next game from Dishonored developer Arkane Studios. The platform was not mentioned when it was first revealed. But the following year, I learned that Deathloop and Bethesda’s other PS5 game, Ghostwire Tokyo, would be the exclusive timing. Of course, the question was how long this window would last.

However, things got even more complicated when Microsoft completed the Bethesda purchase earlier this year. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed that Microsoft and Xbox will respect all of Bethesdas’ current contracts with other companies. Still, one of the biggest PS5 exclusives was the Timed Exclusive developed by Xbox Studios. This even led the official Xbox Twitter account to promote yesterday’s PlayStation event. Strange times, everyone.

Losing console-only isn’t always a big deal. But now that there are really few games that are truly next-generation only, losing Deathloop in the end (in addition to losing Godfall) needs to convince people to spend money on new machines. Not great for one Sony. The best way to do that was generally a flashy, new and exclusive game. But with Sony’s big titles like Horizon: Forbidden West coming to the PS5 and PS4, it’s hard to explain why everyone needs to buy a new console right now. (Suppose you can find even one.)

Microsoft is arguably doing the worst job of producing the next generation of hits, with essentially zero new exclusive next-generation Xbox games coming out, and not many coming soon. (One of the few, The Medium, will be available on PS5 in September.) In addition to the Series X / S, even the next big Halo will be on Xbox One. However, Microsoft is also emphasizing the Game Pass and is starting to offer the Xbox on more platforms such as the phone, without relying on a huge monopoly. Meanwhile, Sony needs more than ever as the news that indie developers are upset by the company continues to grow and more next-generation games are lagging behind.

Of course, this isn’t important to most people until it’s easy to buy either next-generation console. And now that it’s almost impossible to even buy a machine of the current generation like the PS4 Pro, it seems that most people, not just Sony, are missing out on big console-only games.

