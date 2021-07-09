State AG claims Google has a monopoly on the Android App Store





On July 7, 37 Attorney Generals in various states and Districts of Columbia filed a proceeding against Google in Northern California alleging antitrust violations related to Google’s Play Store. The complaint alleges that Google maintains an illegal monopoly in the Android operating system app distribution and in-app payment processing market.

According to the complaint, Google “distributes over 90% of all Android apps in the United States” and app developers must use Google Play billing for all digital in-app purchases by consumers. (Compl.¶¶ 10, 11.) Google receives up to 30% of revenue from both apps and in-app purchases. The complaint also alleges that Google has enacted rules and policies to maintain monopoly power in both markets. Plaintiffs allege seven counts for violations of Articles 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act and eight counts for state-specific claims. The state is seeking triple damages, injustice, civil penalties, and injunctive relief in connection with Google’s rules and policies regarding the Google Play Store.

Wilson White, Google’s Senior Director of Public Policy, has challenged the definition of the market and has released a response to a proceeding that specifically mentions competition with Apple. He said manufacturers can pre-install other app stores on mobile devices and consumers can download apps directly from the developer’s website. He also mentioned the support Google provides to developers and the resulting benefits to US employment growth. White admitted that “scrutiny is appropriate,” and Google said it was “committed to engaging with regulators,” but he said the proceedings “want to benefit Google Play without paying.” It boosts a few major app developers. “

The proceedings have increased antitrust surveillance over the digital market as a result of Epic Games Inc.’s proceedings against Apple and Google last summer and a civil class proceeding against high-tech giants on suspicion of exclusive practices. This is the latest example. While the state is in control, Congress is also investigating antitrust issues raised by Google and Apple’s app stores. In April 2021, the Senate Subcommittee on Competition Policy Antitrust Law and Consumer Rights held a hearing on app stores focusing on many of the same concerns raised in complaints. Apple and Google were particularly pressured by the high commission rates for in-app purchases and actions to prevent developers from evading Apple and Google’s billing platforms.

Across the Atlantic, the European Commission has charged Apple with antitrust violations related to Apple’s App Store rules. In Australia, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission has also indicated its intention to address antitrust concerns related to Apple and Google’s app stores.

This multi-state enforcement measure is another example of increased government surveillance and attacks on so-called “walled gardens” or closed platforms. Common in software systems and digital ecosystems, this structure typically involves service providers who control applications, content, and media that are allowed to operate in the system, to unauthorized applicants and content. Restrict convenient access to. Although the focus of recent government scrutiny has been on Apple and Google, which companies operate such systems, or provide services and content within a similar structure, are in the trading and associated competitive environment. You need to be careful about how it affects you. market.

The case is Utah and others. v. Google LLC et al. , Case Number 3: 21-cv-05227-JSC, Federal District Court for the Northern District of California.

