DVIDS-News-Innovation Working Group strives to strengthen METC training





Experienced instructors, state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories, and degree programs are part of many of the features that give the Medical Education and Training Campus of the San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas Joint Base a high production advantage. Trained military medical professional. Introducing innovative technology into the training curriculum provides an additional force multiplier. Technological advances in the school building are becoming a reality, thanks to men and women volunteering at Alamo Spark, an innovation working group of 59 training groups at the San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The team is primarily composed of METC instructors and is engaged in four key initiatives to advance the curriculum and education. This gives METC students and other trainees access to a variety of technical assistance to enhance their learning environment. These four initiatives are virtual / augmented reality, 3D printing, video / podcast production, and machine learning / artificial intelligence. We are a group of volunteers with a passion for innovation and technology that emphasize a “grassroots” approach to solving problems around TRG, says Sergeant Air Force. Brian Hermes, instructor of the METC Radiologic Technologist program and leader of Alamo Spark. According to Hermes, there are currently 47 spark cells around the Air Force. The Hermès Group has chartered its own team at Fort Sam Houston to accelerate innovative change in collaboration with students, staff, and other Pentagon agencies. The total size of the team is constantly increasing, but there are currently about 20 individuals from the three services and Pentagon civilians contributing to the mission. Each of our efforts has produced some incredible things that directly affect the morale and well-being of METCs, training, and airmen, soldiers, and seafarers, Hermes said. Virtual / Augmented Reality Air Force Staff Sergeant, a member of the Alamo Spark team, working closely with the medical modeling and simulation test team. Austin Jur, an instructor of the METC Biomedical Equipment Technician program, is involved in a small technology business that develops virtual medical devices. Virtual reality (VR) technology allows students to train with equipment not normally found in METC, either due to shortages, implicit dangers, or maintenance costs. In addition, a project is underway to leverage the VR environment to apply game elements to the training curriculum to help students understand complex materials more easily, faster and more efficiently. According to 3D Printing Hermes, the Alamo Spark team was asked by the Air Force Surgeon President to manufacture ears for combat acupuncture training. Air Force technology. Sergeant. METCBMET program instructors Timothy Bilbrey and Malalie Eagle led the 3D printing effort, designed the ears and worked with the JBSA-Randolph Dental Laboratory to make them more realistic. This product has been successfully developed and is shared by all Air Force medical facilities. This file is shared with the Air Force’s entire Spark Lab and, in some cases, other services so organizations can print their ears themselves. Cost savings are another benefit. Simulated ears can be purchased on Amazon for over $ 25, while Alamo Spark can print for 46 cents. Media Production This series of efforts helps accelerate distance and mixed learning through multimedia. Air Force technology is leading the way. Sgt. Justin Thorpe, another BMET program instructor at METC. Thorpe has worked with several METC programs to reduce the risk of COVID by creating a video lecture for students who are restricted to travel for 14 days after returning from vacation. This method of providing instructions allowed us to continue training without delay, resulting in savings of over $ 100,000. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) BMET Program Instructor, Air Force Technology. Sgt. Daniel Hauversburk is behind an effort to provide robotic process automation by training computers to perform tasks autonomously. These robots can get information online, place it in spreadsheets, format the information, send emails, and perform thousands of other tasks in seconds. This administrative innovation frees up instructor time and reduces human error when processing large amounts of information. Some DODs and federal agencies implement RPA with entry-level capabilities. These and other technologies enhance the training students receive at METC and elsewhere by supplementing lectures and providing realistic alternatives to hands-on experience. An example of the technology currently used at METC is the anatomy table, which is a 3D anatomical visualization system. The anatomy table allows students to observe and study real muscles, bones and organs in digital settings without having to go to the corpse lab. Virtual dissection can be performed and students can isolate various systems and organs of the human body. This gives you a more accurate picture of the position and size of the human body than you would get from a computer model or textbook. Many METC training programs require students to learn anatomy. According to Hermès, two more anatomical tables are underway, in addition to those already in use by the radiologist program and those located in the Air Force dormitories. The goal is to have one in each medical education facility (MIF) for use by METC students in different programs. The team also aims to help METC students become part of the innovation process by implementing programs that rely on participation. This program, called Airman Accelerators, gives students the opportunity to volunteer at the Alamo Spark cell and provides valuable feedback on how technology can improve their training experience. In addition, students interested in any of these initiatives can be trained in projects of interest and other projects. Jur explained that he was looking for a student to come in with talent and a fresh perspective on things that would help him understand what was wrong and how to do it right. If training lags behind technology, we want them to tell us so we can start moving it in the right direction to guide us into the future, so we rely on them to do so. Was there. The Alamo Sparks team plans to introduce technology that not only helps students train during class, but also provides tools to access non-training training materials. According to Hermes, she created a series of 360-degree videos of all laboratory practices that can be accessed in the dorm using a computer, smartphone, or VR headset. Students are literally in the dorm room, looking around the lab, reviewing the steps they learned that day to gain a better understanding, and prepare for the next lab assignment. The use of technologies such as VR in a training environment is a concept that Lisa Silvestri of the Air Force Air Force, a student of the METC Radiologist Program, finds her and her fellow trainees popular. I think it’s great, especially since many people in our generation know it’s very practical, she says, practicing the lab when reading what to do from a book. Added that it is difficult. Practical is better, especially in the lab.

Date: 07.09.2021 Posted: 07.09.2021 11:51 Story ID: 400620 Location: Fort Sam Houston, USA Web View: 38 Downloads: 0 Public Domain

This work, the Innovation Working Group, is committed to strengthening METC training with resubloans identified by DVIDS and must comply with the restrictions set forth at https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

