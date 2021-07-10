The GTA 6 map leak suggests a comeback in Vice City, but there are pitfalls





Rockstar Games hasn’t confirmed the existence of Grand Theft Auto VI yet, but it hasn’t stopped the swirl of speculation, leaks, and rumors.

Most recently, a possible GTA 6 map leak was discovered online (as discovered by Deexerto), indicating a possible return of ViceCity. Video that is slightly out of focus is fairly common in the gaming industry. Is it fake for some reason? Or is it legally pointing to the future of the series?

Apart from that, the famous GTAV mod called Vice City Remastered was recently removed without explanation. This may suggest a resurgence of some sort of Vice City. Could it be due to being included in GTA6 or something else?

The removal of GTA vs. ViceCity Remastered mod may indicate that the famous place is back. Rockstar Games

Since its launch, GTA V has been a huge success for rock stars, with over 145 million copies sold. The franchise has always been very popular, but eight years after its release, the excitement of the next installment is on the rooftop.

As a result, rumors and leaks frequently occur, such as a video depicting the entire GTA 6 hypothetical map (deleted from the GTA forum), showing a large open world with many side activities and interesting points. I will.

These include car washes, gyms, salons, spas and clothing stores. Other activities included basketball, golf, sea racing, parachuting and much more. This map is similar to that of Vice City, but much larger in size and has an entire additional area to the west, including another island.

The effectiveness of this video is in the air and should be taken with a grain of salt. Leaker Tom Henderson does not expect the game to end until 2025, backed by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier. Therefore, it is doubtful to see the complete map already laid out when associated with GTA 6.

Another piece of the puzzle is the recent removal of the popular GTA Vice City Remastered mod from GTAV.

As insider Tez2 explained on Twitter, mods have been active for years, so it’s strange to remove them now. Why now? Either Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, or potentially GTA 6, may indicate the official return of ViceCity.

Rockstar is unlikely to want fan-made mods that compete with and conflict with future games, so it’s no wonder the company removes mods altogether, even the most popular in GTA V. That is.

Another possible idea is for Rockstar to develop its own remastered version of GTA Vice City and release it in 2022. This is to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the original PS2 game.

Rockstar rarely comments on such rumors or leaks, so there is no surefire way at this time. Nevertheless, there is much that the studio can do with the series. They can revisit old places, recreate classic entries like Vice City with updated graphics and mechanics, or do something entirely new.

In the meantime, we’re looking forward to the Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced Edition coming out on November 11, 2021 for the PlayStation 5.

