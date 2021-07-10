Call of Duty: Warzone world record holders deny cheating and become absurd to prove it





Popular Call of Duty: Warzone Streamer’s legitimacy was accused of being used this week by former Call of Duty pro player Charlie “MuTeX” Saouma, who holds the record for the most Warzone kills in solo team games. Was questioned by third-party hardware and software that allowed him to cheat.

Saouma categorically denied this claim, to monitor the controller this morning to prove that malicious hardware and hacks weren’t working, one for the monitor, one for the PC, he. The entire desk, and a standard face camera.

“I want to see someone calling me a scammer. They will never seem to notice,” he said at the beginning of the July 9 stream. “If you call me a scammer, you’re fooled. It’s as easy as that.”

You can see Saouma play in the following unorthodox streaming settings.

Saouma’s challenge to integrity began this week when YouTuber BadBoyBeaman, who analyzes clips of suspected cheating streamers, released a video calling Saouma because he installed the CronusPro program on his PC. I did. Cronus Pro is a companion program for Cronus Zen. This is a $ 160 controller pass-through box that connects to your PC and allows users to load controller scripts and mods for specific games. This allows, for example, to eliminate gun recoil or track the target on the screen. .. This is a hardware-assisted fraud and looks suspicious to controller players like Saouma.

Saouma responded to Beeman’s video on Twitter with his video, explaining that the Cronus Pro program on his PC is a takeover from using the Cronus device at the 2018 Pro Call of Duty: WW2 LAN event. Did. Hardware used to create wired controller connections in the console and prevent Bluetooth interference between controllers. According to Saouma, the program was discovered on “obsolete” streaming PCs that weren’t used to play the game. “I promise I’m not cheating. Just listen to my stream and you’ll see.”

Beeman came back yesterday in the second video. Saoma’s PC has a Chronos Pro program installation date of March 2021, a few months before his world record was set in June. Saouma claims that various factors, such as automatic program updates and Windows updates, may explain the installation date. (I checked my PC out of curiosity, but the program installation date doesn’t seem to have changed with the Windows 10 update over the last two years.)

From today to all Kronos whistleblowers Part 1 pic.twitter.com/BfYZagCFYK July 7, 2021

see next

Looking at Saouma’s play, at least it’s clear that we’re not using traditional cheats like Wallhack, which allows players to be seen through the wall. He’s clearly good at games, but Warzone’s fraud vulnerabilities (and the history of games in real cheating streamers) complete unfair play even with the elaborate five-camera surveillance system. It means that it cannot be excluded. Delusions about illegal players feel like just another symptom of a bigger problem, as cheating continues unabated and Activision does not adequately counter the methods of cheating.

Of course, not all cases of fraud in Warzone are so vague. You don’t have to look far to find that aimbotters aren’t trying to hide their antiques, as in this recent hack, which means Warzone scammers no longer have to target players.

