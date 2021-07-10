This is Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Print at Home Kit





One of the surprise hits from last year’s festival is returning to PokmonGO Fest 2021 with the release of the newPrint at Home kit. These downloadable pieces or artwork allow players to create their own decorations for their annual event. Since the live event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everything has been focused on providing a home experience since last year. With some face-to-face events back, GO Fest 2021 is still mostly centered around players who are having fun at home. Now let’s analyze how to use and where to get the new Pokmon GO Fest 2021 Print at Home kit.

Where to get Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Print at Home Kit

The new Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Print at Home Kit has been released by Niantic. You can grab them here. All you need to do is select the decorations you want to put in your home and choose the paper size that matches your printer. Both A4 and 8.5 ″ x11 ″ are available. Many of the decorations are large and use multiple pages to create a life-size representation. They all come with instructions on how to stitch them together, but as long as you have the printer ink to create them, you need to set them all up.

There are also paper craft items such as Pokuball and Pikachu visors. These require much less paper and ink, and usually only one or two pages. Again, just print them out and follow the instructions to complete the item and you’re ready for the event itself. A total of 11 Print at Home items are offered, so check them all out at the links above to determine what’s worth printing with the GO Fest 2021 setup.

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 will be held from July 17th to 18th, so there is a one-week preparation period. We’ll give you all the information you need to get the most out of your event, so please check back later.

