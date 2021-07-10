Try Google’s Stadia game streaming service on Android TV and Google TV





Google’s Stadia has been around for some time, but game streaming services have recently become available on many Android TVs and Google TV streaming devices. The platform allows you to stream popular video games on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming device. The idea is to give you access to high quality, high end games without having to invest in expensive gaming PCs or dedicated game consoles such as: Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.

It’s an idea anyway. And as we expanded to more streaming devices, we wanted to spend some time experimenting with different options at different price points to see if we could reduce our service as a game console. So, with prices ranging from less than $ 25 to $ 200, we’ve launched and started working with three streamers.

(Editor’s Note: This article is based on Video Hands-On, which can be found at the embedded link below.)

Anyway, what is Stadia?

If you’re new to game streaming services like Stadia, there’s a very basic explanation of how they work.

Game streaming services such as Google’s Stadia, Microsoft’s xCloud, and Sony’s PlayStation Now work on a similar principle. They all allow you to play games running on powerful machines miles away from your home. The appeal is that you don’t have to have a high-end gaming device at hand to enjoy these high-end games.

For traditional video games, you have a machine at home, such as a gaming PC or a dedicated console. Then you load the game on your machine and it outputs audio and visual data to your TV. During a game, you typically respond to its audio and visual data by entering commands through a gamepad or other input device. These inputs are sent to the machine running the game and new audio and visual data is sent back to the TV.

Traditional game settings include game consoles, input devices, and displays.

Game streaming services are different. Instead of installing a console on the floor of the living room or in an entertainment center, services like Stadia usually have racks or powerful machine racks in remote warehouses.

These machines run the games you need and send audio and visual data to your home over the Internet. At home, a compatible device, such as Chromecast with Google TV, receives the data and sends it to the display. Responding normally via gamepad commands, their input is sent from the controller to the streaming device, which uses the Internet to relay the commands to its remote machine. The machine adjusts the game based on the input and sends the updated information back to your home.

Of course, speed and overall latency are often issues with these types of services, given the long distances and extra steps required, but generally speaking, it’s a game. It is a mechanism of streaming service.

Many of these game streaming platforms are called “Game Netflix”. This trend is still in its infancy, but its appeal is easy to see.

Instead of paying hundreds of dollars or more for dedicated gaming hardware, these services can theoretically play these games on a wide range of devices that can’t normally run such demanding software, so via streaming. Sell ​​better value.

But even if you don’t have a PS5 or Xbox at home, you still need some kind of intermediary device, such as a laptop, smartphone, or streaming device.

For Stadia itself, there are free plans and paid Pro plans. The free plan maximizes at 1080p resolution and requires the purchase of individual titles that you plan to play through the service. And then there is the Stadia Pro plan. This tier costs $ 9.99 per month in the US and includes benefits such as up to 4K game streaming (if connected and processed) and monthly free game selection.

Once that’s established, let’s take a look at how Stadia works on your device.

Stadia test lineup

At the end of the budget we have on. FHD streaming stick. It’s the largest Wal-Mart-only Android TV device with 1080p resolution, and one of its main attractions is its impressive price of $ 24.88.

Moving the price ladder up a bit is Google’s own Chromecast with Google TV. The device has been on the market since late last year and I was wondering if Google would add Stadia support to its latest streamers. And as of June 2021, that support arrived.

And at the high end is Nvidia’s popular Shield TV Pro. The Android TV-powered machine costs $ 199.99 and can accomplish a number of gaming-focused feats, including Nvidia’s unique GeForce Now cloud gaming service.

Beyond the streaming device itself, you need to consider some kind of controller. Google sells a unique option called Stadia Controller for $ 69. However, you can also use other popular controllers such as the Xbox controller, Switch Pro controller, and PlayStation 4 DualShock 4.

The new DualSense controller for Sony’s PlayStation 5 isn’t officially supported yet, but it was able to pair with three test devices via Bluetooth. However, the button mapping is not completely there and on. With FHD streaming sticks and Chromecast, you had to spend some time figuring out which button did what. Nvidia’s Shield TV Pro worked better, but there were still some discrepancies. Hopefully Google and Sony will be able to provide official support right away.

Stadia performance results

For testing purposes, we have launched several options such as Hitman: World of Assassination, MotoGP20, Orcs Must Die 3, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (also known as PUBG).

We’ve also tested it in a variety of scenarios, including a 4K display within a few feet of a WiFi router and a 1080p display on the other side of the house.

The actual experience with Stadia can be covered in three words:

Impressive, but uneven.

Stadia was the best when the network connection was the most stable. At those points, playing Hitman or MotoGP20 on for less than $ 25 was really impressive. FHD streaming stick. The onboard hardware of that streaming device couldn’t provide such a game on its own, but it was able to stream the game for us to play. The controls were responsive enough that they didn’t seem to interfere with the enjoyment of the game, but fast-paced games like online shooters may not be tolerant. The resolution seemed to fluctuate based on bandwidth, but it seemed reasonable to pay for the convenience of high-end gaming on budgeted streaming devices.

Orcs Must Die 3 on Nvidia Shield TV Pro

At least when everything went well, that’s how it felt. However, in other cases, network connectivity failures impaired the experience. Temporarily degrading the quality of the video stream could degrade the text on the screen. Areas of dense trees and grass in PUBG could turn into blurry green patches as the connection speed slowed down.

From time to time, those issues resulted in dropped frames that caused choppy, choppy gameplay. I also encountered a few drops returning to the home menu after ending the game session.

Even the Nvidia Shield with an Ethernet connection wasn’t immune. Due to the unstable internet connection, Stadia’s connection quality menu sometimes warned me that gameplay was unstable.

Error message during gameplay.

You can adjust the settings to compensate for these issues, at least to some extent. One option is to reduce the video quality from Chromecast and Nvidia Shield up to 4K to 1080p or 720p. This means less demanding bandwidth needs and the ability to provide smoother and more consistent gameplay.

As for the devices themselves, each was beyond the ability to provide an impressive gaming experience, but we need to make sure that the entire network setup can be burdensome.

Put everything together …

Overall, I was totally impressed with what the device itself was able to do in Stadia’s testing.

Even an affordable on. The best FHD streaming stick with 1080p resolution was able to offer some solid games in the best conditions. However, if you have a 4K display in your bedroom or office, it’s a good idea to consider something like Chromecast with Google TV. In addition, if Google publishes an update or fix for Stadia, it’s quite possible that Chromecast will be the first product.

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro’s Ethernet connection seemed most likely to be successful, but you need to make sure that your network connection is working properly.

Overall, Stadia could run on all three devices and was difficult to distinguish from a performance standpoint, except for the maximum resolution output. And that’s like the point of these services. They aim to enable high quality games on a wide range of devices, even at affordable prices like on. FHD streaming stick.

But in our home, the more pressing problem was the unevenness of internet bandwidth.

While testing these devices, the average connection was around 100-130 Mbps, but it seemed to be struggling, especially while using Stadia over WiFi throughout the house.

Google recommends connecting at least 10 megabits per second, but if you really want to take advantage of Stadia, xCloud, or other game streaming services, we recommend that you consider a much more robust internet plan.

There is also data usage to consider. Google estimates that 4K games can require about 20 gigabytes of data per hour. 720p games, on the other hand, consume about 4.5 gigabytes per hour. If you’re dealing with data caps, that’s another thing to consider.

After all, we are still in the very early stages of game streaming services. For example, Microsoft continues to deploy xCloud on more and more platforms. And hopefully, faster internet speeds and more robust WiFi connections will continue to grow.

But today, if you are interested in games on streaming devices like On. Chromecast or Nvidia Shield TV Pro with FHD streaming sticks, Google TV may be worth a try Stadia. Google is currently offering a one-month free trial of Stadia Pro. This gives you access to free games to test on the network first, before spending real money.

Game streaming services like Stadia certainly have the potential to become a wave of the future. You just need to make sure your home internet connection isn’t stuck in the past.

Philip Palermo

Philip has spent most of the last 20 years as a journalist and photographer. Prior to joining the Cord Cutters News team, he worked at Engadget and Reviews.com. Philip hasn’t looked back since he cut the code many years ago.

