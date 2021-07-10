Twitter to explain more patiently why you don’t deserve the blue check





You, not Twitter.

Social media companies announced on Friday plans to more thoroughly explain why certain users do not meet the validation requirements. Twitter seems to want to know in painfully specific detail why they failed to explore the elusive blue check.

“We’ve heard feedback that we can better clarify why the application wasn’t approved,” the company wrote. “The decision email will provide more context as to why the request does not meet our criteria.”

“”[We] BByrne, Twitter’s product manager, knows that common rejected emails are confusing and frustrating. “Incorporating more specific information about the validation decision into the email was a top priority for our team,” he added.

Friday’s announcement follows Twitter’s recent move to make the verification process publicly available. The program has been suspended since 2017, and backups began only recently this May, while Twitter quietly kept checking people.

In particular, not everyone has the option to apply for verification. Since the application is being reviewed by real people, at least on the surface, Twitter has staggered the deployment so that the team can actually see the application.

Twitter also addressed this fact on Friday, writing that everyone should have the option to apply immediately. The company also said it intends to make the application itself clearer.

“To help you and clarify the information we accept for you [application] “We plan to add guidelines within the application to the categories. Patience isn’t part of the criteria, but we’re grateful,” Twitter said.

We are confident that Twitter’s commitment to clarity and transparency will facilitate the rejection of all future verification requests.

