Google closes the gap between CSP demand and revenue growth with Anthos





Over the last two years, global demand for cloud service provider infrastructure and services has skyrocketed.

Whether society is aware of it or not, most of our activity, from work to play, and all in the meantime, relies on cloud-hosted web products. However, this surge in demand does not necessarily mean an increase in revenue for the providers of these services.

“Unfortunately, looking at the industry itself, not all of that huge demand has been converted into revenue, because revenue remains flat for the industry,” said Managing Director and Head of Global Communications Industry Solutions. Amol Phadke (pictured) says. On Google Cloud. “In fact, the industry’s projected revenue over the next 12 months is 3-5% minus revenue, right? So we start wondering why there is so much demand in the last two years after the pandemic. But it hasn’t been translated. For income? “

Phadke spoke with John Furrier, the host of the CUBE, SiliconANGLE Medias Livestreaming Studio, during a Mobile World Congress event. They discussed the current development of the DevOps landscape in the context of edge computing, 5G, and Google Anthos.

Anthos has partnered with CSP as a development platform

Over the last decade, Google has had a lot of introspection, especially in terms of solutions. Eventually, the company embraced all of its internal technology infrastructure and externalized them to serve external viewers.

“We entered the market with Anthos a few years ago. We… realized that the world is migrating to multi-cloud hybrid cloud. A common developer community available through microservices and APIs. We had to provide a platform. By definition, it had to work from any cloud, not just Google Cloud. It works in any public cloud, and in CSP’s private cloud, of course. It also works on Google Cloud, “Phadke explained the original situation of the platform.

Anthos is currently partnering with a cloud service provider as a development platform to support 5G edges, enabling all types of applications to be layered at the top level. According to Phadke, the entire client development community can be seamlessly integrated into the Anthos fabric.

