Medical technology on display at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai





China is bending the muscles of artificial intelligence and is introducing many medical innovations at this year’s World AI Conference in Shanghai.

Many of the systems use artificial intelligence to help doctors diagnose health problems faster and more efficiently than they can do alone.

Companies around the world see AI as an opportunity to improve health care, free up doctors’ time, and relieve pressure on the healthcare system by aging people.

While the United States has emerged as an early frontrunner in the industry, the European Union is taking a stricter stance on AI regulation to protect privacy and fundamental rights.

Meanwhile, China’s medical AI boom is strongly supported by the central government, which hopes to become the world’s leading AI innovation center by 2030.

New AI-driven therapies are expected to address the shortage of physicians and minimize misdiagnosis rates in early disease prediction.

“With the help of AI, doctors can free themselves from the hassle of screening analysis and focus on diagnosing difficult cases,” said Hangzhou-based Medical Liaison Manager, Diyingjia Technology Co., Ltd. Lin Mingshen said. The company that developed D-Path AI, an AI-supported diagnostic tool for tumors.

This is just one of a series of medical innovations on display at a conference in Shanghai.

ZhiWei Information Technology Co. Ltd, also based in Hangzhou, has introduced Morphogo, a bone marrow cell morphology analysis system. The company says it can provide a clinical diagnosis within a day, compared to the usual hospital report of 5-10 days.

“China has vast remote areas, and it is impossible for people living in remote villages to go to a large hospital for a quick morphological examination of the bone marrow,” said Yang, the company’s chief operating officer.・ Chuj says.

“Without such a system, we cannot effectively guarantee the life and health of remote hematopoietic patients. This is not just a problem in China. It is a global problem.”

Based in Wuhan and focused on gastrointestinal endoscopy, Endoangel Medical Technology Co., Ltd is exhibiting Endoangel, a real-time AI support system for the diagnosis of gastrointestinal endoscopy.

“The work of Chinese doctors is so heavy that we can provide them good support and help them improve their work efficiency and reduce mistakes caused by fatigue and other reasons. “Says Ninshan Lin, the company’s marketing manager.

According to I Research, a leading Chinese consulting firm for online business, China’s AI health market is booming, reaching RMB 70 billion (more than € 9 billion) in 2022, more than triple that of 2018. Will be.

“We are facing a huge market and have some advantages that we don’t have in foreign countries,” said Yang Chuhu of ZhiWei.

“We have a huge amount of sample sources and we also have government support for the industry.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/next/2021/07/09/health-tech-on-display-at-the-world-artificial-intelligence-conference-in-shanghai The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos