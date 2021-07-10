All new features in iOS 15 Messages app: sharing, photo collage, emoji update, etc.





Apple’s FaceTime app was the main focus of many of the iOS 15 updates introduced, but the messaging app wasn’t completely forgotten. Apple has introduced a new Shared with You feature and streamlined some interface elements to make the messaging experience more pleasing.

This guide provides an overview of all the new features Apple has added to the messaging app on iOS 15 and iPad OS 15.

Share with you

‌IOS15‌The main new feature of the messaging app is “Share with you”. This aggregates the content that users share with you in messages into the appropriate app.So when someone sends a photo, the photo app[あなたと共有]It will be displayed in the section.

This is not strictly a message addition. This is because it’s actually another app with this new section, but it makes the message content easier to access and less forgotten. There are multiple Shared with You integrations, as outlined below. Photos-When someone sends you a photo in a message, it will automatically appear in the “Share with you” section of the “Photos” app under “For You”. Tap an image to save it to your photo library and record who sent the image. Tap the sender’s name to open the messaging app automatically and have a conversation. Safari-All links sent in Safari are on the main start page that opens when you open a new tab[Shared withYou]It is saved in the section. Safari displays a preview of the link so you can see what the link is about. Tap the link to open the website. AppleNews-Links to Apple News stories submitted are stored in the Shared with You section of the Apple News Today and Following tabs. News and stories found in Safari appear in Shared with You in both apps. Apple Music-Music links sent in messages will appear in the Shared with You section of Apple Music. It’s under Listen Now. Apple Podcasts-If you receive a link to a podcast episode or show, it’s listed in the Shared with You section of Listen Now in the Apple Podcasts app. Apple TV App-When a friend sends a movie or TV show link via a message, the TV show or movie will appear in the “Share with you” section of “Watch Now” so you can find it quickly. ..Share with you-continue conversation

For all apps that have Shared with You sections, the content in these sections makes it clear who sent it. There’s a name label that you can tap to go directly to the Messages app, where you can talk about what you’re sharing. Tap the name label of the item you’re sharing to see the associated message so you can see the original conversation.

Share with you-Fixed content

If someone shares with you something you never want to forget, such as a photo or link, press and hold it[ピン]You can select options. Fixed items[共有],[メッセージ検索],and[メッセージ]Of conversation[詳細]It appears first in the view.

Photo collage

Multiple images sent in the Messages app are now displayed as a collage of small photos with stacked images. Tap the collage and swipe to see each image in the stack. At the top left of the full-screen interface, you can tap to see all the images in a grid view. There are also quick access tools for replying, adding tapback responses, downloading images, and sharing.

Improved photo storage

Next to every image sent by the Messages app, there is a small download icon that you can tap to save. This makes it easy to save your submitted photos to your device’s photo library.

Updated photo image picker

The “Photos” image picker included in the Messages app now allows you to select photos in a specific order to share.

International update

Apple has added some country-specific features to address the issue of spam. Brazil excludes SMS messages that don’t require intelligence on your device and organizes them into promotional, transactional, and junk folders to keep your main message inbox uncluttered.

In India and China, you have the option to turn notifications for unknown senders, transactions, and promotions on or off, giving users more control over what types of messages can send notifications.

New emoji and emoji stickers

Memoji, used in Messages and the FaceTime app, has been updated in iOS 15 with 40 new outfit choices, two different eye color choices, new glasses options, new hat options, and cochlear implants. New accessibility options have been added, including the inner ear. Oxygen tube, and soft helmet.

Apple has also added nine new emoji stickers, including hand waves, light bulb moments, and heart-shaped hands. Other messages tweak FaceTime group message access-FaceTime gives you the option to access the group message thread with the person you’re chatting with. Focus Message Status-If focus mode is turned on and someone tries to send you an iMessage, you’ll see a status update and you’ll be notified that you’re in focus mode. Friends and family can break through focus mode messages with urgent messages. Message Photo Search-Search by including contact name to use Spotlight to find photos sent by that person. Announce messages in CarPlay-Siri can now announce incoming messages in CarPlay.Guide feedback

Have questions about the ‌iOS15‌ message, know the features we have omitted, or would you like to provide feedback on this guide? Please send an email from here.

