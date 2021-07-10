Bezos’Blue Origin vs. Branson’s Virgin Galactic





Virgin Galactic Sir Richard Branson (left) and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.

Getty Images

Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos will be launched at intervals of just a few weeks, but the exact boundaries and experience of their space flight are at stake.

Branson’s Virgin Galactic flies beyond the altitude of 80 kilometers (or about 262,00 feet) that the United States recognizes as the boundary of the universe, while Bezos’ Blue Origin is 100 kilometers (or about 328,000 feet). Fly beyond. Krmn line.

Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith accused Virgin Galactic’s approach of being a “very different experience” after Branson said it was scheduled to launch just nine days before Bezos’ previously announced space flight. ..

Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier simply replied, “We are beyond the boundaries of astronauts,” and is “the only commercial company that has ever piloted a private astronaut.” I added.

On Sunday, Branson will begin Virgin Galactic’s fourth spaceflight test to date. He founded the company 17 years ago and is about to complete development testing this year so that space travel passengers can begin flying in early 2022. Bezos’ Blue Origin has goals other than tourism, but millionaires are also aiming to fly to the edge of the space launched by the company’s first crew on July 20th.

At the heart of the 2 billion controversy is that the line at which the universe begins is not universally agreed on altitude. This is a fact emphasized by astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell in an interview with CNBC.

“The United States is one-way, everyone else is the other, and it’s not without true international agreements,” McDowell said.

There are various reasons why McDowell claims that 80 kilometers is the clearest boundary of the universe. For example, scientific measurements of the Earth’s atmosphere, gravitational physics, and historical precedents, including the closer original lines of Hungarian-American engineer Theodore von Kulm. 80 from 100.

McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Astrophysicist Center, published a paper in 2018 detailing the proposed debate over the boundaries of the universe. Asteroid (4589) McDowell is named after him.

Spaceship

VSS Unity was released on the carrier-based aircraft VMSEve at the start of the third space flight on May 22, 2021.

Virgin Galactic

The key to understanding the controversy is the difference between the company’s spacecraft. First and foremost, neither the Blue Origin nor the Virgin Galactic Fly, which orbits both spacecraft, is defined as suborbital flight, allowing passengers to carry passengers to the edge of space and float in microgravity for up to a few minutes. Orbital flights such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX cost tens of millions of dollars and typically spend days or weeks in space.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket is launched vertically from the ground, and capsules for six passengers are cut from a rocket booster near the top of the flight. The capsule will then return to Earth under the control of a set of parachutes, allowing the boosters to land separately and re-launch.

Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo system is launched into the air by carrier-based aircraft before launching a rocket engine and ascending. After a slow backflip under microgravity, the spacecraft glide back to Earth to land on the runway.

A New Shepard rocket will be launched in a test flight.

Blue origin

The difference in altitude reached by each spacecraft is about 15 kilometers, or 50,000 feet. The difference is “not dramatic” to passengers, “about 20% higher” and “probably noticeable,” McDowell pointed out.

“Experienced, I think it’s pretty similar,” McDowell said. “The important things are: [The difference] It’s a little arbitrary. “

100km vs 80km

In the discussion between altitudes of 100 and 80 kilometers, McDowell emphasized that “it is not really correct to say that other parts of the world recognize 100 kilometers.” He said aviation records manager Fdration Aronautique Internationale (FAI) is “the only official place” sticking to 100 km, “not international law.”

Nonetheless, Blue Origin doubled the Krmn line view in a tweet on Friday.

“For 96% of the world’s population, space begins 100km above,” the company said.

The United States recognizes 80 kilometers for several reasons, including regulations on space weapons and historical precedents for early military astronauts. In the 1960s, the Air Force awarded pilots of rocket-powered X-15 aircraft the wings of an astronaut after flying over 80 km.

In terms of weapons, McDowell emphasized that “the United States does not want the universe to be defined too clearly” and “resists on the existence of international agreements” on the boundaries of the universe.

“Then it becomes clear that missiles can pass through space and be subject to space law,” McDowell said. “The general idea is that the United States [military] If not defined, you have more freedom of action. “

On a scientific basis, McDowell made an 80-kilometer physics-based discussion based on the density of the upper atmosphere. Through modeling, his work has shown that the edges of the atmosphere are “less swaying” and fairly consistent in their impact on spacecraft.

“Looking at elliptical orbit satellites, we can survive when the closest orbit to Earth is in the mid-80 km, but when it goes down in the mid-1970s, it burns out.” It was.

Finally, McDowell says Theodore von Kulm himself “did not initially choose” 100 kilometers as the edge of the universe. His approach was also a “physics-based idea”, “somewhere” in the mid-80 kilometers range. But over time, McDowell said the people involved in Krmn’s work decided to “round to 100” rather than “specify it exactly.”

“The Krmn line has become synonymous with 100 kilometers, but it wasn’t originally a definition of the Krmn line,” McDowell said.

