Editorial: The End of the Bohemian Big Tech Era





Another week, another high-profile effort to curb Big Tech. No, I wasn’t talking about former President Trump’s ridiculous proceedings against Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube for violating the right to free speech (spoiler note: they didn’t).

He mentioned antitrust proceedings filed against Google by California and 36 other states for exploiting their advantage over mobile phone operating systems.

State complaints focusing on the 15% to 30% tax that Google imposes on developers of apps offered through the Google Play Store pave the way similar to what Epic Games took in its proceedings against Google and Apple. ing. A lawsuit filed by the Justice Department and other state groups against Google is also pending and has been accused of trying to illegally protect its leading position in online search and advertising.

President Biden joined the fight on Friday with an executive order to promote competition in technology and other industries, and the Federal Trade Commission has several practices by big tech companies that enable it to build, defend and expand market power. Asked to scrutinize. Meanwhile, the House Judiciary Committee has submitted five bills aimed at limiting or spreading the impact of Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Apple.

All of this was seen now, as both sides of the political division turned on Big Tech. Major online platforms have similarly alienated Republicans and Democrats with the handling of false information and politically condemned speech, the hoovering of personal information, and the disturbingly vast range and upset.

The lasting dominance of these platforms has also undermined what was previously an article of belief about the Internet. Even without regulation, constant innovation and competition online will inevitably defeat top dogs and usher in new market leaders. That belief was well-founded in the rise and fall of AOL, MySpace, Blackberry and countless other big companies. However, as researchers have pointed out, today’s platforms are becoming more well-established, thanks to their great advantages and the more aggressive efforts of platform operators to ward off rivals.

Big tech companies insist on providing what consumers want, rather than getting in the way of competition. And certainly, its scale and power have some public interests. For example, I join Facebook because I can connect with many others on Facebook. It also helps app developers have several major platforms that can provide a secure gateway to billions of potential customers.

But the question for policy makers and courts is whether the public is losing something because there is no competition to provide the services offered by the Big Tech platform and top sales are not increasing. is. As a result, lawmakers will allow rival tech companies to interoperate with the platform, facilitate switching to other platforms, allow consumers to manage their data, and strengthen rules against unfair practices by platform operators. We need to pursue efforts for this.

The Internet prospered during its formation with little or no regulation. But the lasting dominance of a few big tech companies shows that the time is over. The network effect of the Internet encourages the development of monopoly power, and it is up to the courts and parliament to prevent the abuse of power.

