The United States needs a radical shift and bipartisan cooperation to defend its position against China





It would be unpopular to say that the United States should imitate China. But when it comes to investing in artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, government leaders are paying close attention.

Last fall, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) released a Hollywood-style propaganda video showing the bombing of Guam. Whether it was intended as an adrenaline boost for military members or as an arrogant provocation to Western viewers about territorial vulnerabilities, it serves as an awakening call for a quest for Chinese rule. I did.

Recognizing the devastating impact and advanced technical scope of this threat, Pentagon officials and parliamentary leaders are working to strengthen the presence of the U.S. military and work closely with regional allies in the Indo-Pacific. Doubled the deterrence initiative. With Guam straight on the Chinese crosshairs, NPR reports that other U.S. military officials are worried that Taiwan may be the next target.

Two important things needed to stay ahead of international enemies are the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence innovations in defense programs and the fact that these technologies not only keep jobs in outdated factories, but also big. Support from Congress that makes it possible to make iron. Used to fight the war of our father.

At another show of military vanity, Xi’an-based Zhongtian Feilong Intelligent Technology Co. exhibited an aerial swarm carrier, a large unmanned aerial vehicle that acts as a mothership carrying multiple small drones. According to Zhongtian Feilong, the Feilong-2, or Flying Dragon-2, has the same speed, range, payload and stealth features as the Northrop Grummans B-21 Raider, due out this summer. South China Morning Post Report: Drones are designed for surgical strikes on key assets such as enemy command centers, military runways, and aircraft carriers. Feilong-2 can also be used with swarms of drones to perform reconnaissance and surveillance, saturation attacks, or damage assessments.

Every year, China continues to increase its defense budget by 6.8% to 1.35 trillion yuan ($ 209 billion). By comparison, the US defense budget for 2021 was demanded at $ 740.5 billion for national security and marked $ 705.4 billion for the Pentagon. Despite the fact that the United States is reducing its budget, China continues to make faster technological advances. It has begun a military-civilian fusion, an aggressive strategy to enable China to develop the most technologically advanced troops in the world. This approach removes barriers between private sector development and defense sectors, enables significant innovations in areas such as AI, autonomy, and quantum computing, and accelerates rapid military adoption. .. For the past decade, China has consistently beat the United States in war games. According to Defense News, the war games of the last two years have resulted in catastrophic losses, demonstrating China’s ability to repeat quickly. The problem is not the budget, but the willingness and ability to accept and make changes. Vice Admiral Clint Hinote, Deputy Director of the US Air Force on Strategy, Integration and Requirements, responded: If we can change, we can win.

The Pentagon acknowledged that our national security was at stake without the faster advances in AI and autonomy, and welcomed innovation from tech start-ups and private sector companies. We regularly award contracts of about $ 1 million to companies for research and development, but we cannot bring them into critical recording programs. Instead, U.S. military facilities operate on historical conventions, and most of the money is spent on prime numbers to build anachronistic war machines that no longer meet current needs. I will.

The Endless Frontier Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at investing more in technology research, development and critical manufacturing, is a big step in the right direction. The law was recently submitted to the Senate to dramatically increase US investment and leadership in science and technology innovation, strengthen economic and national security, and keep the US strategically competing with China and other nations. I am aiming for it. On both sides of the aisle, we continue to see more progressive and faster approaches to approving the use of key technologies, training and budgets to help the military stay ahead of the enemy.

Sign up for Early Bird Briefs Get the most comprehensive news and information about the defense industry directly in your inbox

Apply

Please enter a valid email address (please select a country) USA UK Afghanistan Albania Algeria America Samoa Andra Angola Angila Antarctic Antigua and Valveda Argentina Armenia Alba Australia Austria Azerbai Jamba Hamabar Lane Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Boli And Herzego Vinaboto Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Bull Nadal Salaam Bulgaria Burkina Fasobrundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Cook Islands Democratic Republic Costa Rica Court Divor Czech Republic Denmark Dibuchi Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equator Guinea Eritria Estonia Ethiopia Folkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France France Giana France Polynesia Southern France Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibralta r Greece Greenland Guinea Bisau Guyana Haitian Hard Island and McDonald’s Islands Holy Sea (Vatican City) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Iraq Islamic Republic Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribas Korea, Democratic Party of Korea Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Reso Triberi Alivia Arab Jamahiria Lichtenstein Litoani Arcsemburg Macau Macedonia, Former Yugoslav Republic Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mari Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micrones, Mona Common Golia Znew Caledonia New Zealand Nikarag Anijer Niger Niue Norfolk Island North Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Parao Palestine Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Par aguay Peru Philippines PitocareN Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda San Helena Sankits and Nevis San Lucia San Pierre and Michelon San Vincent and Grenadine Samoa San Marino Santome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Monte Negro Seichel Sierra Leone Singapore Slovaki Aslovakia Solomon Islands South Africa Georgia Islands and South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan and Yanmai Enswaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Arab Republic Taiwan, China State Tajikistan Tanzania, United Kingdom of Thailand Timor Reste Togo Tokerauton Gatrinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Torque Menistan Turkey Islands and Caikos Islands Tunisia United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor remote islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Banuatu Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, United States Wallis Futuna West Sahara Emmen Zambia Zimbabwe

Thank you for signing up!

You are opting in to Early Bird Briefs by giving us your email.

Government, technology sector, and education leaders need to drive rapid and open progress in youth and university technology and innovation to maintain national defense. And we must continue to work across aisles and advocate for fundamental changes in a way that defense bases prioritize spending on key innovations that are important to today’s fighters. Only then will you be agile enough to face these new threats. If we have the courage to accept both the obligations of spiritual change and willingness to carry out real changes in the processes in which our defense programs are funded and carried out, we maintain important freedom and national security. I have a chance.

Timothy Bean is Chief Executive Officer of Forest Technologies Airspace Security and Defense to detect and defeat dangerous drones.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defensenews.com/opinion/2021/07/09/us-needs-radical-shifts-and-bipartisan-cooperation-to-defend-its-position-against-china/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos