Google may soon reveal the release date of Pixel 5a





Back in mid-April, Leak claimed that the lack of chips forced Google to cancel the Pixel 5a. Google then unexpectedly confirmed the Pixel 5a following these reports. “It will be available in the US and Japan later this year and will be announced at the same time as last year’s a-series phones were announced,” Google said. Google never revealed the release date of the phone. Three months later, there is no news about the launch of the Pixel 5a yet. However, new developments suggest that phones may soon be available to buyers.

The Pixel 5a’s delay wasn’t surprising at all, as the Pixel 4a saw its own delay last year. Google’s exposure to not canceling midrange phones also confirmed that previous reports were somewhat correct. The availability of the Pixel 5a will be significantly reduced and will be limited to the United States and Japan. Google didn’t address the chip shortage, which is one possible explanation for the Pixel 5a shortage.

Three months later, Google is not yet officially compatible with Pixel 5a smartphones. Even rumors of Pixel 6 are more frequent. The next generation high-end Pixel 6 is the more exciting 2021 Pixel. The Pixel 5a offers buyers similar functionality to the Pixel 4a 5G, but the Pixel 6 offers a high-end Pixel experience in the fall.

The release date of Pixel 5a may be approaching

Still, Google plans to release the Pixel 5a soon, and the date may be imminent. Android police have found an FCC document that appears to fit the unreleased Pixel 5a handset.

The product name of the mobile phone is not listed in the filing. According to the blog, the three model numbers are “apparently Pixel 5a”. One of the model numbers in the FCC document occurred in a previous leak. The FCC list also confirms that the Pixel 5a phone supports 5G connectivity, but this time there is no millimeter wave support. The Pixel 4a 5G supported Verizon in millimeter waves last year.

Overall, the Pixel 5a offers the same design and functionality as the Pixel 4a 5G. This is due to a recent leak, and the Pixel leak is almost certainly not a mistake. The only reason to buy a Pixel 5a over a 4a 5G is a better price. But that’s the kind of detail that Google hasn’t yet revealed.

More exciting and affordable phones are coming soon. Samsung did not cancel the launch of the Galaxy S21FE. It will be a more affordable high-end mobile phone. And don’t forget that Apple will reduce the price of older iPhones every year as new models come out. The iPhone 11 will be even more attractive after the next price cut.

The FCC list shows that the announcement of the Pixel 5a is imminent. Google announced the Pixel 4a on August 3rd and announced the release date on August 20th. Pixel5a may follow a similar pattern.

