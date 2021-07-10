Your Google Pay balance can be used to buy things in-store by finally tapping and paying





According to 9to5Google, Google Pay users who have new applications installed on their devices will soon be able to use their Pay balance to buy things in-store via NFC. Previously, you could only use credit or debit cards preloaded in the app to tap and pay, but this change will now be rolled out to U.S. users and will allow you to spend money. You have been saved in the same way.

In many cases, someone will send you money via Google Pay, so you’ll need to send it to your bank on a regular basis to use it. For instant transfers, you have to pay a fee. Im always remembers the barriers that exist between me and my money. Many people choose to use something like Zelle to avoid such troubles, but I am very fond of Google services for peer-to-peer money transfers.

Currently, Android users in the United States are sellers who request a virtual Google Pay balance card and accept Google Pay for contactless payments (at the store) or purchase with Google Pay (online) and tokenized payments. You can buy it at.

To make this possible, Google will introduce a new Google Pay balance card that will allow the application to be used side by side with other credit and debit cards. This will allow you to use it in the same way. However, you must first request from the Pay app. For those familiar with Google wallet cards, yes, I always packed one in my pocket, and no, I’m not good at getting another version of the physical card right away I think. Still, this is probably a welcome change that should have been made long before the launch of the new Google Pay.

Now, instead of using your payment balance to buy things in the Google Play store or online, you’ll be able to use the extra cash you’ve saved by splitting your pizza bill around with your friends. If you find yourself in the store and find that your other payment methods are inaccessible or unavailable.

If you don’t live in the United States, don’t worry. There is no exact timeline, but Google says this option will soon be available to all Google Pay users using Android smartphones. Does this sound like music to your ears as much as my ears? Perhaps Google wants people to load cash directly from their banks into the app more often. If so, this is a good way to encourage it!

