Biden’s Executive Order is working on the integration of technology, agriculture and health care

Associated Press, USA TODAY

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday to work on the integration of several major US industries, including technology, insurance, healthcare, agriculture and financial services.

According to the White House, the executive order will lower family prices, raise workers’ wages, promote innovation and promote “faster economic growth.”

“For decades, corporate integration has been accelerating,” the White House said. “In more than 75% of US industry, fewer large companies manage more businesses than they did 20 years ago.

“The lack of competition pushes up consumer prices,” the White House said. “As fewer large companies dominate more markets, markups have tripled. Families are paying higher prices for essentials such as prescription drugs, hearing aids, and internet services. I will. “

The Biden administration has been pushing for executive order plans in recent weeks. On Tuesday, sources told media that the order addressed some issues important to Iowa farmers, with producers contracting companies with “unfair, discriminatory, or deceptive practices.” It will make it easier to sue. ” Meat labeled “American Product” to help farmers repair their farm equipment.

Friday’s order will have widespread implications for the US economy, with 72 initiatives involving more than 12 federal agencies. The White House states that the order would be:

Empower family farmers and increase their income by strengthening Department of Agriculture tools to stop the abuse of some meat processors. Making repairs of owned items easier and cheaper by restricting manufacturers from prohibiting self-repair or third-party repairs of their products. Facilitates job changes by prohibiting or limiting non-competitive contracts and unnecessary and cumbersome occupational licensing requirements that facilitate bank switching by allowing banks to bring financial transaction data to competitors And help raise wages Economic fluidity Lower prescription drug prices by supporting state and tribal programs that import safe and cheap drugs from Canada Allowing hearing aids to be sold in drug stores This will save thousands of dollars for Americans with hearing loss. American Internet by banning excessive early termination fees, requiring clear disclosure of planned costs to facilitate comparative shopping, and terminating landlord exclusive contracts that leave tenants with only a single internet option Save money.

Biden wants a review of hospital and insurance integration. He wants to:

The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission will review and revise the merger guidelines. “Hospital integration has eliminated good choices of convenient and affordable medical services in many regions, especially in rural communities. Thanks to the unchecked merger, the 10 largest medical systems are currently 4 of the market. Manages one-third. ”Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to standardize plans National Health Insurance Marketplace option to facilitate comparative shopping. “With the integration of the health insurance industry, many consumers have few choices when it comes to choosing an insurer, and even if they do, the plans offered on the exchange are complex and eligible services and deductions. Comparative shopping is difficult because the targets are different. “

The administration said the order “encourages major antitrust agencies to focus their enforcement efforts on key market issues.” It evoked a large antitrust law enacted by President Theodore and President Franklin Roosevelt.

“The White House took bold action when the former president faced a similar threat from the expansion of corporate power,” he said. “In the early 1900s, the Teddy Roosevelt administration dismantled the trust that governed the economy, such as Standard Oil and JP Morgan’s railroad, giving the little guy a chance to fight.”

The order also creates the White House Competition Council “to monitor the progress of the final decision on the initiative of the order and to coordinate the federal response to the growing power of large corporations in the economy.”

Donnelle Eller covers Register's agriculture, environment and energy.

