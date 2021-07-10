5 tips to make your life easier with “Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin”





“Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin” is a huge game that takes at least tens of hours for players to complete. Personally, in 31 hours, I feel that this Japanese role-playing game is more adventurous.

Like the title of the main series, this project is not necessarily for beginners. Players need to understand the Rock Scissors Paper Battle System and the special traversal abilities of each Monsty. Players will experience the complexity of monster nests, channeling rituals, and a lot of trial and error navigating the catavan (find as many stops as possible).

Here are some of the most important things I learned from playing Monster Hunter Stories 2.

1. Name hatched monsters statistically — One of the most difficult parts of “Monster Hunter Stories 2” is to keep track of all the creatures you find. Each comes with its own bonus and gene, so if all have brand names, it’s difficult to distinguish one from the other. Quickly come up with a naming convention that will allow you to choose the best of the others.

Pay attention to the statistical bonuses and gene distribution they were born with. Personally, I’ll write it down and put it in my name right away, just in case I forget it. For example, if Anjanath was born with two attacks and two defense bonuses, I would name it “Anja2A2D”. Yes, it’s not the sexiest name, but it helps you to know the good from the bad. Apart from the bonus, check the gene placement to make sure you have as many 3-row slots as possible.

Another way to organize your monsters is to use your favorite symbols to prevent them from being accidentally released or used in channeling rituals. This steals the gene from the donor and eliminates it. In addition, Monsty, which inherits genes from others, has a red dot on its icon. This is another way to track the stability of a creature.

2. Remember to keep a stockpile of paintballs with you every time you go out to the world. The paintball of “Monster Hunter Stories 2” has different functions from the main game. Instead of tracking creatures on the map, it increases the chances of monsters escaping into burrows. It’s important because the burrow is where you find the eggs.

Think of paintball as a “Pokemon” ultraball. If a player encounters a rare monster or variant, he or she can want to throw a paintball, cross his fingers, and retreat to access the burrow to grab an egg.

Ena plays an important role in “Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of the Ruins”. Don’t make her cry. (Capcom) 3. Speaking of eggs, don’t push your luck if you find something unusual — players will come across a nest of retreating monsters and occasionally see a rare gold nest holding monsters that can have powerful bonuses. .. Or a rarer species. Players need to enter the burrow and should not be afraid to explore a bit.

Sleeping monsters are not a big deal. Players can explore the nest room and gain valuable internal resources, often before heading to the nest itself. That way, you won’t wake up creatures. I accidentally roared, and it doesn’t affect the situation. When the player is ready to steal the eggs, step into the nesting mound and you’ll have to crouch down and start sneaking up.

Once there, the player has to push luck and select the eggs until a glittering animation is associated. Comments from partners Felyne and Navirou. In general, the more stimulating and heavier the egg, the better the monster will hatch from the egg.

4. Always carry one of each weapon type — The basic rock-paper-scissors elements of the Monster Hunter Stories 2 combat system focus on power, speed, and technique attacks. In addition, Capcom overlays other elements of combat. Specifically, players have the opportunity to choose from three weapons on hand. We recommend using one of the Piercing, Slash, and Brandt attack types.

During combat, certain attack type weapons boost damage depending on the target. In some conflicts, it’s best to use a slash-type weapon, such as a greatsword or sword and shield, to attack the tail. Piercing-type weapons such as bows and gunlances are ideal when attacking Kez’s head. If the weapons are not very effective, they will be red slashes. In that case, choose another weapon, attack with it the next turn, and remember which weapon damages which part of the monster.

5. Details to confirm success in battle — Combat in Monster Hunter Stories 2 can be overwhelming at first. Players need to understand that they only control the rider. The AI ​​acts independently to select actions for allies and their Monstie.

As players look inside, they can find additional ways to adapt and control the flow of battle. One of the things they can do is to check the behavior of group members before making their own choices. If you plan to use potions to heal your fellow Monsty, make sure your allies haven’t done it yet. There’s nothing more annoying than using potions to get AI allies to do the same thing on the same turn.

In addition, players don’t have to worry about the order of turns, etc. Healing actions are usually the first thing to do during a turn. The next thing to notice is that as long as Kinship Gauge has points, you can actually choose a Monstie attack. This is useful if your opponent is vulnerable to one elemental attack or another elemental attack. You can exploit it with the right type of Monstie attack.

The last thing to keep an eye on is the quick battle option. If you’re tired of trampling your enemies, this feature is a godsend. Whenever you encounter a battle it is an auto win button. However, the caveat is that the player must reach a certain level to activate it. Players are so high level compared to monsters that it’s easy to win, so why not speed up the process and save everyone’s time? The quick battle option means that the party will not be damaged, saving potions.

This is one of the great features of “Monster Hunter Stories 2”. This is a balance between the need to work to overcome the challenges and the time-saving factor of not having to deal with every battle. After a certain point, the rider and his companions stop encountering and reach the threshold to complete the quest in the area.

