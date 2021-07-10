Google Pay can confuse Japanese smartphone payment readers





TOKYO-Google’s entry into FinTech services in Japan could dramatically change the smartphone payments market, with PayPay and others already struggling to get customers after offering large refunds We are challenging major cashless payment companies.

As the barriers between finance and other sectors become lower, major financial institutions are forced to rethink their strategies.

Google, a major US tech company, is in final negotiations to acquire Pring, a Tokyo-based cashless payment startup owned by Metaps and Mizuho Bank.

Metaps is a Tokyo-based IT company best known for its artificial intelligence-based app monetization platform.

Google Pay is already available in Japan, but its smartphone payment service does not have a dedicated payment function. To use it, you need to register a payment method such as a credit card or wallet.

The number of users in Japan has not been disclosed, and Google Pay maintains a low profile compared to major cashless payment services such as PayPay, which has more than 40 million registered users.

Once you have Pring, which is not a bank but offers a money transfer service, you will be able to link Google Pay to your bank account and offer your own money transfer and payment services.

The Japanese smartphone payment market has been growing rapidly since around 2018 due to the entry of the Internet and telecommunications companies. According to the Payments Japan Association, nationwide cashless payment transactions using QR codes reached a record high of 4.2 trillion yen ($ 38.2 billion) in 2020, quadrupling the previous year.

Although the annual sales of cashless transactions are much less than credit cards at 61 trillion yen, they exceed debit cards (2 trillion yen) and approach 6 trillion yen for electronic money.

Large-scale payment services such as PayPay and Rakuten Pay try to lock customers into other services, especially e-commerce. Similar smartphone payment services offer customers a variety of bonus points, making it difficult to keep track of redemption programs. Some points can only be used for certain services, while others cannot be cashed.

Japanese cashless payment companies have been competing for customers by making large refunds. There used to be 20 such businesses, but Internet companies have been pushing for integration.

In January last year, flea market app operator Mercari acquired Origami, a struggling cashless payments startup. PayPay, Japan’s largest QR code payment provider, posted an operating loss of 72.6 billion yen in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2013.

If refund-based marketing continues, profitability will remain elusive. Google already has tens of millions of users in Japan, and entering the payments market will only intensify competition. The company plans to make Google Pay in Japan available overseas. US users can already send money to India and Singapore.

Pring lacks a strong customer base and name recognition, but one source told Nikkei that Google was impressed with “open service design and unique strategy to do business for a wide range of companies.” .. The company’s money transfer app is easy to use and is highly appreciated by service developers.

Google uses cashless payments to complement other services and technologies. Google Pay in the United States has the ability to recommend individual products and benefits to customers. Google can blend services in a way that Japan cannot compete with. For example, you can view the location of nearby restaurants or pre-order using Google Maps.

In India, Google Pay is already a threat to India’s largest online payment company, Paytm. This is more than 11% of Paytm and accounts for 35% of transactions in India’s small payment infrastructure. Paytm has 150 million monthly users, but last year recorded a net loss of Rs 17 billion ($ 228 million).

With so many financial services digitized, legacy financial institutions also need to consider partnership strategies. Google is Citigroup in the United States and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore. Is affiliated with. But in Japan, where multiple companies can be involved in an alliance, flexibility is needed.

