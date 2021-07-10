Biden targets technology and health care competition in a radical order





President Biden signed an executive order on Friday claiming that the White House will endeavor to target anti-competitive practices in technology, health care and other economic parts while increasing worker wages and consumer protection.

The drastic orders include 72 actions and recommendations that the White House says will lower family prices, raise workers’ wages, promote innovation and faster economic growth.

The order bans or limits non-competition contracts to help raise wages, changes rules that pave the way for the sale of hearing aids in drugstores, and bans excessive premature termination fees by Internet companies. Request is included. The Department of Transportation is also requesting that airlines consider issuing rules that require airlines to refund their fees in the event of baggage delays or in-flight services not provided as advertised.

The White House is a fact sheet outlining the orders that Biden will sign at the afternoon ceremony, with a total of 5,000 annual price increases and wage declines caused by lack of competition to the median of American households. He said it was estimated to cost a dollar. Inadequate competition hinders economic growth and innovation.

The White House said the Bydens order follows the tradition of a former president who has taken action to slow growth in business. The Teddy Roosevelt administration has broken the strong credibility that held control of vast areas of the economy, such as Standard Oil and JP Morgan’s railroads. The Franklin D. Roosevelt administration strengthened antitrust enforcement in the 1930s.

Bidens’ orders include a series of consumer initiatives that could lead to new federal regulations, but government agencies to take action aimed at strengthening worker and consumer protection. It also contains a lot of ambitious words that just encourage you.

According to the White House, the order bans or limits such agreements to the Federal Trade Commission, prohibits unnecessary occupational license restrictions, and strengthens antitrust guidance to prevent employers from cooperating. By encouraging them to do so, they are trying to address issues that affect about 36 to 60 million Americans. To curb wages or reduce benefits by sharing wage and benefits information with each other.

Earlier this week, White House spokesman Jen Psaki said the provision would help workers in construction, hotel services and other blue-collar industries, and their ability to seek better wages would often be hampered by non-compete obligations. ..

The Biden administration of the order also called on the Federal Maritime Commission to take action against shippers who charge U.S. exporters exorbitant fees, and the Surface Transportation Board tells railroad track owners and others. Demands stronger obligations to treat freight companies fairly.

The White House claims that rapid consolidation and sharp rises in prices in the shipping industry have made it increasingly expensive for US companies to bring their products to market. In 2000, the largest 10 shipping companies dominated 12% of the market. According to the Journal of Commerce, they currently dominate about 82%.

The World Shipping Council, an industry group, has pushed back a statement that normalized demand, not regulation, is the answer to rising costs. In 11 of the last 12 months, the council says it has seen growth of more than 10% year-on-year. The average growth rate for the 18 years before the coronavirus pandemic was 4.7%.

There is no market concentration issue to fix, and punitive measures imposed on carriers based on false economic assumptions do not correct the congestion issue, said John, President and CEO of the Council.・ Butler said.

The order also aims to target technology giants Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon, especially by requesting a more detailed investigation of the merger by the dominant Internet platform. In particular, we pay particular attention to early competitor acquisitions, consecutive mergers, data accumulation and competition. Free products and their impact on user privacy.

In the last two decades, the United States has lost 70% of its formerly owned banks and nearly 10,000 have been closed. Color communities and rural areas are affected disproportionately.

To address this trend, the order encourages the Department of Justice, the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to update its guidelines to provide a more detailed investigation of the merger. .. We also encourage the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to issue rules that allow customers to download and carry banking data.

The order contains several provisions that may affect agriculture. We are urging the US Department of Agriculture to consider issuing new rules that define when meat can use the Product of USA label. The FTC also encourages limiting the ability of independent repair shops and farm equipment manufacturers to limit the use of DIY repairs, such as when a tractor company blocks a farmer’s repair of a tractor.

Democrats and union leaders supported the order.

Mark Perone, chairman of the United Food and Commercial Workers’ Union, a private union representing 1.3 million workers, said the order would create a fair competition for American workers in the White House. He said he would send a clear message that he was committed to it.

Senator Amy Klobuchar of the Democratic Party of Minnesota, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, said the Bydens presidential order needs to be strengthened by parliamentary action.

According to Klobuchar, competition policy requires new energy and approaches to address the American monopoly problem. This means a law that updates antitrust law, but it also means rethinking what the federal government can do to promote competition under current law.

However, some business advocates have warned that the order could slow the economy.

Alfred Ortiz, president and CEO of Job Creators Network, called the order a political priority with mixed outcomes. He praised the provisions calling for relaxation of occupational license requirements and increased transparency in medical prices, but other aspects such as the termination of the Internet and regulation of in-flight Wi-Fi charges interfered with the free market. Said that it could lead to higher consumer prices. ..

According to Ortiz, the competition promotion clause announced in today’s executive order should not distract much more effort from Videns to crush small businesses with the weight of dramatic new taxes and labor regulations.

