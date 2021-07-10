How to free up space on your Apple Watch





Unlike the iPhone and iPad, the Apple Watch doesn’t have enough space to store apps, music, podcasts, and all other content. The amount of storage depends on the watch version. Series 6, 5, and SE offer 32GB of space, while Series 4 has only 16GB, Series 3 GPS + cellular models have only 16BG, and Series 3 GPS models have only 8GB.

Depending on your watch and the amount of content you download or sync, you may run out of space without your knowledge. But your watch can give you a clue as to how much space you have available. You can also see the space used by a particular app or content, so you know what to discard when running near empty.

Check the storage space

Check the available storage capacity of your watch from the watch app on your smartphone.In the app[マイウォッチ]>[一般]>[バージョン情報]Go to. After waiting a few seconds, the app will display the total number of songs, photos and external applications on your device. It also shows the total capacity and the amount of space available.

To check the capacity directly on your Apple Watch[設定]>[一般]>[使用法]Go to.[ストレージ]The section shows the amount of space available and the amount of space used. Swipe down on the screen to see the space each app occupies and the type of content such as music, podcasts, and photos.

Delete the app

Now that you know which content occupies the most space, you can remove items that you no longer need or don’t need. First, let’s see how to remove the app using the Watch app on your mobile phone. Open the app and[マイウォッチ]Swipe down on the screen[AppleWatchにインストール済み]Go to the section.

Tap the name of the app you want to delete, then[Apple Watchにアプリを表示する]Turning the switch off removes the app from your watch.When you return to the previous screen, the app will[利用可能なアプリ]It will be displayed in the section. In this section[インストール]You can always reinstall the app on your watch with the tap of a button.

To remove apps directly from your watch, press Digital Crown to go to the home screen where all apps are displayed.

If your home screen is in grid view, lightly press down on the icons until they all start shaking. Tap the X button for the app you want to delete. On the confirmation screen,[アプリの削除]Tap. Press the digital crown to turn off the icon sway.

If your home screen is in list view, swipe the list until you see the app you want to remove. Swipe left on the app entry and tap the trash can icon.[アプリの削除]Tap the entry to confirm.

Delete music

You can also delete the saved music from your Apple Watch. To do this, open the Watch app on your iPhone.[マイウォッチ]Swipe down on the section,[音楽]Tap the entry.

The Recent Music option adds recently played songs. If this option is enabled and you want to check the free space, turn this switch off and delete recent albums.Next, in the upper right[編集]Tap the link.Next to the playlist or album you want to delete[削除]Tap the icon, then[削除]Tap the button.

To delete an album directly from your Apple Watch, open the Music app on your watch. Swipe down on each album thumbnail until you see the On iPhone and Library entries.[ライブラリ]>[アルバム]Tap and swipe down on the screen until you see the album you want to delete.

Swipe left on the album name, then tap the ellipsis icon. On the action screen,[削除]Tap the button. The app will ask if you want to remove the album from your library or this download from your watch.[ダウンロードを削除]Tap to remove the album from your clock.[完了]Tap.

Resync photos

You can also change or limit the photos synced to your watch from your smartphone. Open the Watch app on your iPhone[マイウォッチ]Swipe down on the section,[写真]Tap the entry for.The option is[iPhoneをミラーリング]Or[カスタム]You can change which albums are synced and control the number of photos synced to your clock, regardless of whether they are set to.

[同期されたアルバム]Tap to switch to another album. Probably an album with a small number of photos.[写真の制限]Tap to reduce the number of photos you want to sync to 25. Then the clock will update the synced photo.

Delete audiobook

If you have audiobooks stored on your watch, you can delete them within the watch app on your iPhone.[マイウォッチ]In the section[オーディオブック]Tap. Here you have several options.

[今すぐ読む]When[読みたい]If the switch is enabled, it means that the clock automatically downloads audiobooks to fill the space. Turn them off to stop syncing and free up space on your device. Examine the list of synced audiobooks to find the audiobooks you no longer need on your watch. Swipe one to the left and[削除]Tap the button.

Delete a podcast

If you like podcasts, you can listen to them on your Apple Watch, but if you save them on your device, you can remove them from the Watch app. Tap the podcast entry on the My Watch screen. You have two options to download episodes automatically, but if you don’t have enough space, you can control them.

[次へ]The option is to download one episode from the top 10 podcasts and[カスタム]Adds three episodes from all selected shows. Custom options give you more control over synced episodes, so it’s a good idea to give it a try. In that case, switch off the podcasts that you don’t need on your watch.

Unpair your Apple Watch

If all of these steps do not provide enough space, try unpairing and repairing your watch.To do this in the clock app, it’s at the top[すべての時計]Tap the link. Tap the clock info icon and select Unpair Apple Watch.

Wait for the unpairing to complete before moving your iPhone closer to your Apple Watch. Wait for the pairing screen to appear,[続行]Tap, then follow the steps to pair again.

