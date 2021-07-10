Everything you need to know about Watch Dogs Aiden Earrings





Watch Dogs Legion’s Bloodline DLC regains the familiar look of Aiden Earrings, but new fans may not know the legendary Fox backstory.

The Watch Dogs franchise is becoming more and more powerful following the turbulent release of the first game. This series may not have made its debut in the best fashion, but it is now one of the most popular series in modern games. The release of Watch Dogs Legion last October shows how far the franchise has gone from its troubled beginnings. However, Ubisoft looks back at the original Watch Dogs and seems to have drawn inspiration for Legion’s Bloodline extension.

Aiden Pearce is a polarized figure in Watch Dogs fandom. Aiden’s motives were clearly shown in the original Watch Dogs, but many found him boring and struggled to sympathize with him. Nonetheless, Ubisoft believes it’s a good place to feature Aiden in the third Watch Dogs game. Aiden isn’t a fan’s favorite character, but it has one of the franchise’s most human stories and serves as a legend in the in-game world. The fox, sometimes called Aiden, has a lot of depth in his traits that fans who skipped the first game would have missed. With that in mind, here’s everything Watch Dogs fans need to know about Aiden Earrings before playing Legion’s Bloodline DLC.

Who is Watch Dogs Aiden Earrings?

Watch Dogs Aiden Earrings rushed into the first game event, but it wasn’t his first rodeo. Aiden was actually already involved in the Watch Dogs space criminal organization. He could even access Chicago’s ctOS and control the cities around him at dangerous levels. He was an unethical hacker who used his abilities for personal gain by performing his gangsters and robbers. But unlike hackers traditionally portrayed in the media, Aiden is a family man who can treat himself in combat. But it is the human values ​​of these families that ultimately prove to be his greatest weakness.

At Watch Dogs, Aiden Earrings are on a dark path. At the same time, he embarked on a mission of revenge, trying to maintain his position as a man in the family. The world clashes at the point of the original Watch Dogs, and Aiden is offered some coveted perspectives on life. However, this perspective does not ultimately discourage his self-assignment mission and reveals one of his major weaknesses. Aiden Pierce is not a perfect hero, and despite his position as a vigilant, it would be difficult to even call him a hero. As with all the best video game protagonists, he’s terribly flawed, but ultimately roots the player in him.

Watch Dogs Story

Aiden will be involved in the original Watch Dogs event when his niece Lena was killed in an attempted assassination on Aiden. He overcomes guilt and embarks on a mission of revenge. Many fans have noticed that Aiden’s posthumous niece character is one-dimensional, but his human reaction to sorrow actually makes him a very sympathetic character. Aiden is not the perfect hero. Nor was he intended. The original Watch Dogs is a story of revenge and the bad guys getting what comes to them. The Watch Dogs Legion and Watch Dogs 2 story has a slightly moral tone, but it’s not the original content.

The story of Aiden Pierce and the original Watch Dogs is dark. The game does not pull the punch and offers some breaks for amnesty. As a result, games and Aiden are often accused of being boring, which is an unfair assessment. Aiden stands out in the look of his short Watch Dogs 2 as to how he contrasts with other characters. Aiden is all a business, using the momentary distractions of the guards as an opportunity to escape from his cell, while the game’s all-new protagonist is joking and laughing. He is highly motivated and uses it as a fuel to drive places where others quit, earning him his nickname “The Fox”. His story is definitely not for everyone, but the boring label remains unchanged.

Watch Dogs Legion’s new DLC adds a new dimension to the game. Aiden’s dark, gritty background has brought something that Watch Dogs Legion has lacked since its launch. At Legion, the connection to the original game is at best loose, but Aiden’s look has changed that. The man who became a legend in the Ubisoft world when he dismissed Abstergo CEO Olivier Garneau returned the Watch Dogs franchise to its roots.

Watch Dogs: Legion Bloodline is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

