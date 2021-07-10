Xbox Series S: This removable screen turns your console into a portable machine





The Xbox Series S can be turned into a portable game console thanks to xScreen, a new third-party removable display created by UPspec Gaming.

UPspec Gaming, an Australian-based gaming accessory startup, has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise money for xScreen. The news of the crowdfunding project spread like a wildfire, spitting Xbox fans thinking of bringing Series S to the road and captivating the game world.

UPspec Gaming is trying to solve some of the annoying problems of traditional game consoles that need to be connected to a TV. For example, a child whose mother can’t play his favorite game because he wants to see a single person, or a traveling gamer who suffers from separation anxiety.

Xbox Series S xScreen (Image Credit: UPspec Gaming)

This is where the removable panel xScreen plummets to save a day. The Xbox Series S accessory is a 11.6-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The xScreen display connects to your Xbox Series S via HDMI and USB ports.

“USB powers the xScreen and HDMI provides the screen and audio signals. All you need is the original power cable that came with the Xbox Series S,” says UPspec Gaming.

Once you’ve secured the side latches and plugged in the power cable, it’s time to play the game. With its xScreen display, UPspec Gaming takes the power and performance of the Series S with you wherever you go (if you have an electrical outlet), turning your game console into a portable, travel-friendly machine.

“I developed xScreen when I wanted to play a full-power console game away from the fixed screen, such as when my big screen at home wasn’t available, when I was visiting a friend, or when I was on a holiday. To be able to continue. “UPspec games have been added.

xScreen (Image credit: UPspec Gaming)

xScreen provides a laptop form factor for Series S. Like a display lid, xScreen can be closed and closed, so you can put it in your backpack or push your portable console wherever you want to store it.

If xScreen hits the market, the retail price will be around $ 250. However, Kickstarter backers can get a discount by donating at least $ 195 to a crowdfunding campaign as an “early bird.” UPspec Gaming’s initial goal is $ 9,650, but as of this writing, we’ve already raised $ 71,000.

