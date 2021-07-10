Nintendo Switch offers most OLED Switch features for just $ 50.





The Nintendo Switch OLED will be available in October of this year. This updated version of the Nintendo Switch Console brings many welcome upgrades to the very popular home console / handheld hybrid.

It’s not the Nintendo Switch Pro we wanted, but it offers a variety of useful upgrades, including a large OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a new dock with an Ethernet port, additional internal storage, and extended speakers. I am. It’s not a revolutionary refreshment, but it’s already a solid evolution of the very nifty original Nintendo Switch.

If you don’t currently own a Nintendo Switch and are on the market for it, it’s virtually easy to postpone until October to get an OLED model. However, many OG Nintendo Switch owners may argue about whether to upgrade in the coming months.

Don’t trade in your original Nintendo Switch model yet, as you can actually get many of the main features of OLED switches with an investment of only $ 50. Method is as follows.

Wide adjustable stand

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch’s OLED announcement trailer was a hot topic about the new stand built into the latest console models. For good reason; the small kickstand on the original switch is fairly dull and functionally useless in many situations such as eddy.

The Switch OLED is not only wide but adjustable, so you can choose the perfect viewing angle when playing in desktop mode. However, the cheap accessories of the OG Nintendo Switch offer exactly the same functionality.

The Lamicall Adjustable Stand can be used on a variety of products such as tablets, smartphones and, of course, Nintendo Switch. This third-party accessory provides the OG machine with all the features of the new Switch OLED stand and costs only $ 15 to launch.

Lamicall Adjustable Stand: $ 14 @ Amazon With this Adjustable Stand, you can play Nintendo Switch from the most convenient angle. It can also be used on tablets and smartphones.See deals

Dock with wired LAN port

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Those who take competitive multiplayer seriously should be playing with a wired internet connection to reduce latency. The new dock that comes with the Nintendo Switch OLED includes an Ethernet port to facilitate this.

However, the standard USB Ethernet adapter makes it easy to do the same with the original Nintendo Switch. Simply plug this accessory into the USB-A port on the original dock and you’ll be able to play online over a wired connection. You can get an official adapter for about $ 30, but a third-party option will do the job and bring you back only $ 13.

This solution creates the slight annoyance of a dong sticking out of the switch dock, but it’s probably preferable to forking hundreds of dollars or more for a brand new switch. In addition, Nintendo sold the new Switch OLED dock separately and confirmed that it was compatible with the original console. This is another solution.

UGREEN USB Ethernet Adapter: $ 13 @ Amazon This third-party USB Ethernet adapter connects to a standard Nintendo Switch dock and uses a wired internet connection to play games, reducing latency and smoothing gameplay. To.

Increased internal storage

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The original Nintendo Switch comes with 32GB of internal storage, while the Nintendo Switch OLED comes with twice that, or 64GB to be exact. This is a useful upgrade, especially given that many Switch games require more than 20GB of installation space.

However, this upgrade makes little sense due to the microSD card slot underneath the original Switch kickstand. You can get an officially licensed 128GB card for about $ 20. This will give you plenty of free space.

If that’s not enough, you can get 256GB or 512GB cards, but these are more expensive and probably a bit overkill unless you have a huge library of digital switch games.

SanDisk 128GB microSD Card: $ 23 @Amazon Get more storage on your Nintendo Switch with this officially licensed SanDisk microSD card. It takes a lot of time to fill 128GB, but if you don’t like deleting the game, larger sizes are available.

Upgrades you can’t get

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Of course, it goes without saying that the biggest upgrade of the Nintendo Switch OLED is just what it sounds like. The 7-inch OLED screen is a new headline feature for the latest Switch models.

Unfortunately, unless you’re very good at making major console changes yourself, this is an upgrade you can only get by getting $ 350 and buying a Nintendo Switch OLED.

The big screen is great, but it’s argued that 720p games can actually look worse than the standard Switches 6.2-inch LCD screen because the Nintendo Switch OLED doesn’t have resolution bumps.

The Nintendo Switch OLED also comes with enhanced audio capabilities, thanks to the more powerful built-in speaker. This is a decent upgrade, but it’s easy to duplicate with the best pair of headphones currently available.

