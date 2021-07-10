FINAL FANTASY Endwalker Gameplay Benchmark Shows Expanded New Content





If you need more bullying about what’s coming in FINAL FANTASY XIV: End Walker (a future extension to the acclaimed MMORPG), you’ve got one through the newly revealed PC benchmark sequence. In the latest live letter from the producer, Square Enix presented benchmarks that have some story impact on expansion, including battles from snippets and endwalkers from new zones. The benchmark will be available to PC users on July 11th. You can see it in the video below.

The benchmark sequence shows the battle between the Reinforced Beast and the soldiers of the Garleen Empire in the snowfield where the Warrior of Light intervenes. Next, before meeting the Warrior of Light, we’ll take you through the new major hub areas of Old Charlayan, which Alfinault is wondering. In the ruins of Galemaldo, things begin with a massive battle between many fortified beasts and familiar facial alliances such as the protagonist of the descendants of the 7th Dawn and the leaders of various regions of FFXIV. Then, as the various flight mounts head towards one of the sinister towers in Patch 5.5 Story Quest, you’ll be able to savor Thavnair’s new colorful open zone. The benchmark ends with a major battle between Alfinault and Alisai on the side of the Warrior of Light against the long-time villain Zenos Yae Galvas. It also shows some skills from the new reaper and sage work.

Of course, the FFXIV benchmark sequence does not always give a complete picture of what is happening in the story. The Shadowbringers Benchmark Setup scenario does not showcase real in-game events, it just tests the functionality of your PC. However, these are accurate representations of the new regions and zones that will appear in Endwalker, and show what kind of combat the expansion can fight.

Endwalker (aka FFXIV 6.0) concludes the ongoing Hydaelyn-Zodiark story arc of FFXIV since the start of the game. After the end of Endwalker, a new story arc will appear. Be sure to read everything we know about FFXIV Endwalkers for an overview of the biggest additions that come with the expansion.

FFXIV Endwalker will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on November 23, this year. Pre-orders will be available for early access from November 19th.

