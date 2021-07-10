What does Biden’s executive order on non-compete obligations mean for technical workers?





When it comes to workers’ right to move between jobs, the rest of the country may eventually catch up with California.

The Biden administration has called on the Federal Trade Commission to ban or limit national non-compete contracts as part of Friday’s broad executive order. These agreements usually prevent workers from quitting their jobs and working for their current employer’s competitors and are no longer in force in California. The administration argues that they help keep wages down and prevent employees from demanding better working conditions.

According to a 2019 survey by the Institute of Economic Policy, the executive order is due to increasing non-competition nationwide and 27% to 46% of all private sector workers are covered by the agreement. Occurs in. Although widely intended to discourage employees from carrying corporate secrets when changing jobs, non-compete clauses are increasingly being incorporated into work across the economy.

Sandwich chain Jimmy John’s is within two miles of Jimmy John’s location after lawyers in New York and Illinois sued the company for banning another job at a competing sandwich store for two years after retirement. Over 10% of the revenue from sandwiches.

The Biden administration’s message on non-compete obligations focuses specifically on what changes mean for blue-collar workers, and Friday’s actions represent the culmination of at least one campaign promise. You need to remove the non-competition clause that was the candidate at the time tweeted in December 2019.

Professor Orly Lobel of the University of San Diego School of Law, who has been studying the effects of non-competition clauses for many years, said this policy shift was crucial to the US labor market. Based on California’s record of attracting talent, there is all empirical evidence that this comparative advantage benefits both companies as well as higher wages and worker liquidity.

As competition intensifies, incentives for innovation increase, talent and work fit better, and people do not stay in the same position, Robel added.

Ryan Nan, vice president of applied research at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said the Bydens order seems to focus on the lower bounds of wage levels, but it could still make waves in the big tech world. Said. Federal Trade Commission on non-compete obligations.

As long as we know that non-competitors limit the ability of workers to secure external offers and use them in wage negotiations, that applies to technical workers, his view is his view. Nan warned that it belonged to him. And if a non-competitor limits the ability to launch a new company and disseminate information throughout the company, it’s all absolutely relevant to the technician.

California’s zero-tolerance policy against non-competition has been illegal in the state since 1872 and has often been believed to have created Silicon Valley itself. Scholars say that the ability of engineers to move between companies gives the Bay Area a unique advantage over other emerging technology hubs in Massachusetts and Texas, and ultimately an overwhelming advantage in the industry. Claims to have done.

It didn’t stop California employers from asking workers to sign non-compete contracts. According to a 2016 survey released by the U.S. Treasury, 19% of California workers have signed non-competition, slightly higher than the national average, and companies lack knowledge of workers. You may be dependent on trying to curb work mobility.

But it has made the proceedings over the non-compete clause in violation rare in the state, experts say. Washington-based Amazon has repeatedly sued employees for attempting to jumpship to other tech companies, but California competitors stole corporate secrets as former employees exited the door. I rarely do so, such as when I insist.

The Biden administration’s efforts have the potential to level the competition between states, when remote work has become the norm and some tech companies (though not as many as you think) are relocating. States such as Texas and Colorado in search of more environmentally friendly corporate meadows, which can be done when the workforce is spread across the country.

When the nation forces non-competition, its full shooting [itself] Professor Reefleming of UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, who studied how non-competition affects innovation and how inventor movement changes the local economy, said at the foot of workers’ movements.

He sees the shift in the right direction for workers and businesses, even if it means California loses its advantage. When you let managers compete for workforce and the smartest talent, the best companies will win, and that’s what you want, Fleming said.

Friday’s executive order advances the ball from where the Obama administration was interrupted. In October 2016, the Obama White House issued a subpoena calling on state legislators to adopt the California model and eliminate non-competitors. Robel, a law professor at the University of San Diego, said she believes that the approach of asking the FTC to develop federal regulations on Friday is a stronger step and within the authority of the FTC.

According to Robel, it is the FTC’s responsibility to regulate unfair practices, including the labor market. Wage fixing is just as unfair as price fixing, they are all illegal and we need to tackle them.

Given that the industry is notorious for its low proportion of trade unions, this order could also make a big difference to technology.

Heidi Sirholtz, senior economist and policy director at the Institute for Economic Policy, said union members have economic influence with their employers through collective action. But union workers, essentially the only power of economic leverage they have with respect to their employers, is the fact that they can quit and go somewhere.

But Shierholz added the devil in detail. If the FTC does not make non-compete contracts illegal and instead enforces them, companies can continue to ask employees to sign, as 19% of California workers are familiar with. Can be pressured.

There are many good studies that show that signing alone has a real effect, even if it is not enforceable.

