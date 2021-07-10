realme 8 5G: Competent phone for 5G networks





According to mobile analytics firms Opensignal and Ookla, the Philippines is one of the best emerging markets in the world for improving the mobile experience with 5G.

Telecommunications companies consistently announced the fastest 5G speeds in the first quarter of 2021, with a median download speed of 190 Mbps. However, to enjoy these speeds, you need a 5G-enabled smartphone. It’s like driving a well-paved superhighway. To enjoy high-speed movement, you need a sports car that moves from point A to point B. The weapon you choose must match the medium, so to speak. So, after the successful launch of the best-selling realme 8 Pro and realme 8, realme is ready to rock the industry with yet another innovative product, the realme 85G. Proving that the brand is ready to lead the 5G race, it has brought exceptional performance, speed and connectivity to its midrange lineup. At the first Virtual 5G Summit, Realm strengthened its commitment to provide 5G access to more people around the world. Early June.

Next level of speed and connectivity with the Dimensity 7005G processor

The realme 8 5G includes the Dimensity 700 5G for the processor. It combines two high-performance Arm Cortex-A76 cores with an octa-core CPU that operates at a maximum speed of 2.2GHz. The Dimensity 700 uses a state-of-the-art 7nm production processor that is up to 28% more power efficient than the equivalent 8nm process, so the Dimensity 700 consumes power and battery efficiently while providing a high performance processor. You can use it. You can extend the life and stay connected for a long time. .. The Dimensity 700 brings a powerful GPU-Arm Mali-G57 MC2 with a clock speed of 950MHz and supports 90Hz high refresh rate screen technology.

Uncompromising 5G features with 5000mAh battery and smart power saving

The realme 8 5G is equipped with a 5000mAh high capacity battery, making it ideal for everyday use. 18W Type-C Fast Charge allows you to quickly and fully charge your battery for extended web browsing, video calls, and even live stream video viewing. But what if you’re using a network less than 5G? This is not a problem as the Realm 85G supports Smart 5G power savings. This technology seamlessly and intelligently detects the surrounding signal environment and can switch between 4G and 5G with no switching time, resulting in 30% less power consumption than phones without Smart. Avoid the burden of 5G functionality and its battery life. Superpower Saving Mode uses CPU tuning, backlight tuning, other strategies, and targeted power savings for specific applications. This feature reduces system power consumption and extends phone life. Sleep standby optimization, app quick freeze, and screen battery optimization also optimize your device for power saving solutions.

Smooth and sharp visual experience with 90Hz ultra-smooth display

The realme 8 5G comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz ultra-smooth display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a sampling rate of up to 180Hz. A 90Hz display that can generate 90 frames per second has a 50% higher refresh rate than traditional 60Hz displays, so you get a seamless and smooth visual experience every time you swipe the screen. With a 6.5-inch display and an incredible screen-to-body ratio, the realme 8 5G offers the best visual experience and is perfect for long glimpse sessions on Netflix. Realme’s 48MP Nightscape Camera and 16MP AI Beauty Selfie Camera also provide the most discriminating photos. Its 8 + 128 GB storage replaces the network of choice depending on where it provides a large amount of RAM to do more activity in everyday life, not to mention three card slots for two SIM cards. .. You can select. Third slot for SD card that can store up to 1TB for these huge photo and video files.

Nightscape mode

So how does this overlap with other 5G phones on the market? The list is as follows: Higher RAM option (8GB), dedicated microSD, higher front camera resolution (16MP), 8.5mm thick, lightweight and slim body, weighs only 185 grams. The Realm 85G is available at a low price of P11,999. This is the true value of this data-driven lifestyle.

realme 8 5G: Competent phone for 5G networks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://illinoisnewstoday.com/realme-8-5g-competent-phone-for-5g-networks/291800/

