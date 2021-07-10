ITourTranslator can translate videos and meetings





News and surveys before listening on CNBC etc. Apply for a free 1-week trial of Street Insider Premium here.

Shanghai-(BUSINESSWIRE)-A new translation app that can translate phone calls has arrived. At the same time, he can also translate the video. When people watch Youtube video, it can translate the sound of the video into bilingual subtitles in real time. You can also use this app to translate WhatsApp calls and Facebook calls. When traveling abroad, you can also use it to translate photos and talk with friends overseas. This is a very powerful app.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005505/en/

ITourTranslator can translate phone and WhatsApp calls (Photo: Business Wire)

When using iTourTranslator, the caller only needs to know the recipient’s phone number, the phone is a mobile phone or land phone, and the recipient does not need to download the app, pick up the phone Just respond. When the caller speaks Spanish, the recipient hears English, and when the recipient responds in English, it is translated into Spanish. iTourTranslator has dozens of languages ​​including English, Spanish, German, French, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Norwegian, Danish, Finnish, Portuguese, Catalan and Thai. Supports languages. Click the link below for a demo video. https://youtu.be/dyj9cQA3nQ0

You can also use iTourTranslator to translate WhatsApp voice calls. Callers send links to their friends on social platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Line, Telegram and Wechat. When the recipient clicks the WhatsApp link, they can make a voice or video call and the call will be translated in real time. It’s very convenient because recipients don’t have to download or register iTourTranslator.

You can also use iTourTranslator to hold a meeting, and the audio of the meeting will be translated in real time. Meeting functionality in iTourTranslator is similar to that in Zoom. Considering that many users prefer to use Zoom or Teams for meetings, iTourTranslator has developed a real-time translation feature. If users use software such as Zoom or Teams during a meeting, turning on the real-time translation feature of the iTourTranslator app will translate the meeting audio into bilingual subtitles in real time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005505/en/

iTourTranslator Corp. George Wang [email protected] www.iTourTranslator.com

Source: iTourTranslator Corp.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.streetinsider.com/Business%2BWire/ITourTranslator%2BCan%2BTranslate%2BVideos%2Band%2BConference/18663103.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos