Google Play Integration Type-Help Center





This article describes two integration types that Chart Mogul offers to Google Play. Before connecting Google Play to Chart Mogul, take the time to understand how each type works and determine the type that best suits your needs.

Integrated type

ChartMogul has two options for importing Google Play data.

Import data using Daily Sales Reports (no development required) ChartMogul imports data from Google Plays Daily Sales Reports. This option does not require you to write any code and will be executed automatically after setup. Send Payload via Payload URL ChartMogul provides a URL to send a new purchase token. Then import the data for each token via the Google Play Developer API. This option requires you to write code, but it allows you to capture customer metadata. Read the developer tutorial on importing the Google Play purchase payload.

Each integration type has its advantages and limitations. These are summarized here and explained in detail below.

Integration type Benefits Limit Import using daily sales reports Does not require development Development does not require many API calls Historical data can be imported Refunds can be reported Charges and taxes can be split Report on upgrades / downgrades / reactivations Can’t create Send via payload URL Can report on upgrade / downgrade / reactivation Can include customer metadata via payload URL Development work required Multiple API calls to retrieve data Includes Refund Cant Report Cant Split Fees and Taxes

The integration type you choose determines the steps you need to complete as part of connecting Google Play to Chart Mogul.

process flow

Before looking at the main differences between the two integration types, let’s take a look at how each works from a process perspective.

Importing data using daily sales reports

ChartMogul uses Google Play credentials to import daily sales reports from Google Play.

Sending data via payload URL

The process of sending data via the payload URL is as follows:

First, enter your Google Play credentials into Chart Mogul. ChartMogul validates them and provides the payload URL. Then use the payload URL to send a new purchase token (via a script, etc.) to ChartMogul. ChartMogul adds the token to the processing queue. ChartMogul imports all subscription-related data from Google Play once a day for each token in the queue.Integration type comparison

There are some important differences between the two Google Play integration types and their capabilities. Check these as well, along with the details contained in the other considerations.

Use of API

Importing using the Daily Sales Report usually does not require many API requests. This is because the download of the report itself does not count towards the API quota, and Chart Mogul only uses the API to get and import product details as a plan. Customers using the Google Play Developer API for other business needs may find this beneficial.

When sending using the payload URL, ChartMogul will generate the following API request:

Validate the purchase token you submitted using the script. Get and import product details Check for purchase token updates (as planned) (daily)

The Google Play Developer API has a daily limit of 200K requests by default. Therefore, if you have more than 200,000 active purchase tokens, you may need to request a higher Google API allocation to ensure that all updates are reported to ChartMogul.

Fee

Both integration types can handle Google’s billing calculations and configure Chart Mogul to include or exclude charges in MRR and cash flow metrics.

In addition, when importing using the Daily Sales Report, Chart Mogul reports the taxes paid on each transaction.

Here’s how Chart Mogul reports rates and taxes for each integration type:

Examples of transactions imported using the Daily Sales Report

Example transaction sent via payload URL

Refund

You can report on refunds in Chart Mogul by importing using the Daily Sales Report. However, when submitted via the payload URL, ChartMogul’s refund cash flow report does not include refunds from Google Play (due to restrictions of the Google Play Developer API).

Refund transactions imported using the Daily Sales Report

Historical data

Google Play will provide daily sales reports from February 1, 2012. When you import data using a report, ChartMogul captures transactions after this date.

If you choose to send the data via the payload URL, you must also send the historical data to ChartMogul via the URL. In addition, the Google Developer API does not allow you to get an in-app subscription that has expired for more than 60 days. As a result, we were unable to report on these subscriptions. If you would like to import historical data containing such subscriptions into Chart Mogul, please write to us.

Deal with customers

When importing using the Daily Sales Report, Chart Mogul only imports customers with successful transactions. If the purchase token transaction is unsuccessful when sending using the payload URL, Chart Mogul will report the customer as a lead.

ChartMogul does not import failed transactions for either integration type.

Also, Google Play does not provide access to customer metadata (name, email address, etc.). However, it is possible to include customer-specific data in the payload sent to ChartMogul (via the payload URL).

Cancellation time

When importing using the Daily Sales Report, Chart Mogul recognizes the cancellation of the subscription at the end of the billing period.

When sending via the payload URL, ChartMogul recognizes the cancellation of the subscription at the end of the service period (default) or at the time of cancellation, depending on the churn recognition settings.

Upgrade, downgrade, and reactivate

Daily sales reports do not provide the information needed to link related transactions. As a result, ChartMogul cannot report on subscription upgrades, downgrades, and reactivations. Instead, cancel an existing subscription and create a new customer with the new subscription when the customer upgrades the subscription.

When sending via the payload URL, you can link related transactions. Therefore, ChartMogul can use this integration type to report on upgrades, downgrades, and reactivations.

To better understand how this works for each integration type, let’s look at an example of subscription reactivation.

ChartMogul classifies a subscription as reactivated when a customer who previously canceled the subscription resubscribes. Find out more about your subscription lifecycle on ChartMogul.

Suppose a customer purchases a monthly subscription on July 4, 2018 and cancels the subscription on December 4, 2019.

On December 5, 2019, the customer reopened their subscription. Next, Google Play created a new order number and a new purchase token.

If you import this transaction via the Daily Sales Report, ChartMogul will create a new customer with the new subscription (due to the above limitations).

However, if you send this transaction through the payload URL, ChartMogul will report that the customer canceled the subscription and eventually reactivated it.

In addition, ChartMogul groups transactions and associates them with customers (because purchase tokens can be used to identify related transactions).

Other considerations

Here are some additional details you need to understand how Chart Mogul integrates with Google Play.

ChartMogul retrieves updated subscription data from Google Play once every 24 hours. Therefore, the data for a particular subscription may not be synced with Google Play for up to 24 hours. ChartMogul currently reports only revenue for Google Play in-app subscriptions. Chart Mogul does not support the purchase of consumables. Instead, non-subscription users (in-app consumables) are counted as subscription users. Google Play does not publish the date on which the order transaction took place. For this reason, Chart Mogul uses the start date of the subscription period as the transaction date. Google Play does not disclose the introduction price via API. When using this feature, ChartMogul uses the list price to calculate the MRR for subscribers who purchase at the introductory price.

These details are specific to sending data via the payload URL.

Google Play does not indicate whether the transaction amount has been apportioned. If you provide proportionally distributed billing, Chart Mogul will display the list price as the billing amount. If you have configured a grace period for your Google Play in-app subscription, you should take this into account when setting up delinquent subscription handling in ChartMogul. Google Play taxes may be comprehensive or exclusive, depending on the country in which the transaction takes place. In some countries, such as the United Kingdom, the price displayed to consumers must be the same as the amount charged at the time of payment. Chart Mogul reports an MRR that includes tax, as Google does not disclose information about the amount of tax charged. ChartMogul will attempt to calculate and deduct Google’s transaction fees from your subscription MRR. However, the Google Play Developer API does not provide a past grace period or account hold period. For these subscriptions, Chart Mogul will quote based on the data available. The same applies to transactions from countries with tax-included prices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://help.chartmogul.com/hc/en-us/articles/360020477759-Google-Play-Integration-Types The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos