New Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon on the future of Qualcomm, Tech and 5G

A few years later, looking back at the technologies that shaped and influenced us most on a grand and grand scale, we will recognize the importance of promoting and adopting wireless technologies like 5G. Qualcomm has been involved in the launch of almost every major 5G in the world and has helped accelerate the deployment of technology in more than 35 countries. Given how multifaceted 5G technology is, this is not a small feat. Throughout all that, Qualcomm’s former president and current CEO, Cristiano da Sil, was at the forefront of the overall business, leading the development and deployment of 5G with the help of 45 other companies a year earlier than planned. I did.

Here you can hear Daniel Newman, President of Futurum Research, and I interviewing Amon in a special article on the Six Five Summit 2021. As Cristiano Amon takes on his new role as CEO, he wants to carry out his compelling vision for wireless communication spaces, connected IoT, and the future of Qualcomm.

Understand Qualcomm’s role in wireless technology

With 25 years of experience at Qualcomm, Cristiano Amon knows the wide range of coverage Qualcomm offers to everyone today. Qualcomms’ business is wireless communication and low-power computing across everyday consumer and enterprise devices, from smartphones and Wi-Fi to cars, computers, smart homes, 5G fixed handsets and small cells. Under the umbrella of a wide range of technical applications, Amon embodies Qualcomms’ deep aspirations to stay connected to everyone and everything. If we could include more absolute values ​​in the previous statement, we would. The pandemic-backed competition for digital transformation means that there is a demand for Qualcomm technology in every industry, and Qualcomm is in the position of a pacesetter for many technology innovations.

This was seen in the deployment of 5G itself. Qualcomm was the largest player in 5G end-to-end deployments. We understood that 5G goes beyond smartphones to other applications such as IoT, automotive technology, and mobile computing using the cloud. 5G is not only the next generation of high-speed Internet, but a solution that binds everything so that it is always connected. And if there’s a future where everything is built into the cloud, everything runs in the cloud, and everything is in the cloud, then someone needs to endorse the cloud. That’s what Amon is doing now, assuming Qualcomm. Qualcomm is benefiting from the move to the cloud. Qualcomm is a company that connects everything to the cloud and maximizes the potential of the digital future.

Imagine everything

It’s very easy to stop 5G depth just by improving your smartphone. The reason is that with the rise and adoption of 4G, we have seen smartphones become the final and complete form of an important part of our lives. Social media, streaming services, multiplayer games, etc. all interacted by changing the way they are used and interacted with on the Internet. The highlight was the smartphone device. Today we have more than smartphones. With IoT, smart vehicles, smart homes, smart cities, AR / VR and many other technologies, 5G goes beyond smartphones, so by always connecting everything to the cloud, you can benefit from 5G without skipping beats. You can receive it. The incredible twist doesn’t mean that smartphones will be a thing of the past or old technologies like VHS and floppy disks. Rather, it will change and evolve, as we have already seen what happened before.

Amon points out that Qualcomm never bets on integration. As a result, Snapdragon is increasingly integrating into SoCs. The same is true for smartphones when we look at how all household appliances have become part of what we know as smartphones. Think about cameras, calculators, and even flashlights. What more fits in the palm of your hand?

Photoshop photos of Qualcomm CEO Cristiano da Sil and all the electronics we use … [+] Look at it on your smartphone now.

Cristiano da Sil, Twitter

Amons Vision for smartphones encapsulates the full integration of smartphones and PCs. With the incredible speed of 5G, you can unlock processing resources in the cloud to gain access to more computing power than you can afford. Whenever you need computing power for a high workload, you can pull it out of your smartphone and do it over the phone. In some cases, you may not realize that your app uses the cloud in the background to handle heavy AI workloads, so you’re using the cloud to stream incredible computing power. It also changes the way laptops are evaluated because you don’t need the best processor or the one with the least amount of juice. Our laptops and devices value long batteries, ultra-mobility, and 5G connectivity. Amons Qualcomm envisions the breadth and depth of how 5G always connects everything with everyone.

QTL vision and supply shortage

The vision of putting everything together is also the basis of how Qualcomm conducts its licensing business. Not connecting Qualcomm to all Qualcomm. It’s about expanding the industry so that everyone can innovate using a horizontal platform. As we saw in 5G, when companies work together rather than one company trying to do everything, the entire ecosystem comes together.

This philosophy plays a major role in helping Qualcomm and its partners survive or escape the current supply shortage. Qualcomm was able to generate growth in the midst of a supply shortage. Amon understands how semiconductor supply chains meet the US government’s priority of expanding manufacturing capacity in US soil. The digital economy is affecting every industry, and Amon even says that the semiconductor industry is the modern steel industry. It is essential. Qualcomm has done a great job of diversifying foundries and locations. So instead of relying on one foundry or location trying to do everything, we create a healthy business environment for everyone.

Qualcomm’s next big thing

Qualcomm recognizes high performance computing at the edge of connecting to the cloud at a very fast pace. One of the very unique technologies Amon envisions is the revolution in AR space. AR moves us outside the boundaries of smartphones, providing a platform that is not limited to the palm of your hand. Instead, it is limited by what is possible on our smartphone. Qualcomm is an early investor in VR and AR to drive augmented reality glasses as its next computing platform. Just as we couldn’t imagine what 4G would do for smartphones, we don’t know what 5G can do for augmented reality computing platforms on all current platforms, smartphones, tablets, laptops and workstations. We would be a treat if Qualcomm could implement an augmented reality computing platform as intelligently as the 5G ecosystem.

I am very interested in where Amon technically takes Qualcomm and the entire industry.

Qualcomms Augmented Reality Computing Platform

Qualcomm

Summary

Amon has an incredible vision of how everything and everyone are always connected. As soon as Amon and his team work on IoT, automotive and augmented reality platforms, we find that the name Qualcomm becomes a popular name. Qualcomm recognizes that it cannot do everything on its own and understands that working together will always connect with everyone. We are excited to see Qualcomm’s next era and how Amon, with 25 years of corporate experience, will realize the next impossible technology implementation.

Note: This article contains contributions from Moor Insights & Strategy researcher, fact checker and writer Jacob Freyman.

Note: Moor Insights & Strategy writers and editors may have contributed to this article.

