TAG Heuer and Nintendo collaborate to announce limited edition Super Mario Watch to be released next week





TAG Heuer and Nintendo are making fun of the collaboration effort to bring Super Mario watches, which are believed to be limited edition watches, in honor of the characters. The first launch is expected next week, especially for game series fans and wrist accessory enthusiasts.

Nintendo was known to have debuted many Super Mario products for the 2020 series and the 35th anniversary of the character, but it seems that special accessories and items aren’t over yet.

TAG Heuer x Super Mario

(Photo: TAG Heuer via Twitter screenshot)

TAG Heuer is a large luxury watchmaker known for its Swiss design and brand and one of the most famous watchmakers in the world. Its presence in modern times means that it can still maintain its brand and catch up with trends, including Nintendo’s favorite red and blue plumber, Super Mario.

The watch company put the venture under the “Coming Soon” link to show that it had collaborated with Nintendo, but it was announced a few days before the big announcement.

So far, the company is waiting for a release date and has no clue as to what TAG and Nintendo will bring to the devices born of the partnership.

The general public may have speculated that this is a TAG and Nintendo watch. In particular, there are boxes that sway like hatches and are animated so that the contents are immediately apparent. However, it’s unclear if it’s a regular watch or the company’s smartwatch, as TAG is known to create watches for tracking features such as golf.

Read also: Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 player completes a speedrun using the drums as a controller

When is the release date?

The release date for the TAG Heuer and Nintendo secret collaboration is July 15th, the next five days. There is a public countdown on the TAG website, which may be held on your social media account or website. itself.

It will be powered up on July 13th. For # TAGHeuerxSuperMario priority access, register now: https: //t.co/8rcnX4sCZV #StayTuned #SuperMario #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/n03JXJRPYm

-TAG Heuer (@TAGHeuer) July 9, 2021

In terms of livestreaming watch releases, TAG is usually unknown at this time as it is not known for large events of such a single watch release using Super Mario.

What do you expect from the collaboration with Nintendo?

As mentioned earlier, what TAG and Nintendo have for fans and enthusiasts remains a mystery to the general public, with certain Mario merchandise coming out of the box. In addition, there are many possibilities, from regular watches to smartwatches or those that can be played in “Super Mario” mini-games.

Related article: “Mario Golf Super Rush” V.1.1 patch released-advanced review of the game

