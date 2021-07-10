How to clear the backlog of video games in 2021 – Reader feature





Devil May Cry 51 will be off the list (Photo: Capcom)

A reader provides a diary for the first half of this year, a game he managed to complete, and a game that is still in his backlog.

Last year, we set the challenge of completing one game or DLC a month after almost finishing the game in 2019. We continue this challenge this year as well. This is how I have progressed so far. The game does not have to be 100% complete until the closing credits or the end of the main quest.

January

I started slowly by completing DiRT 5 on the PlayStation 5. Well, at least in carrier mode. There is nothing else this month. DiRT 5 is a dynamic weather system that looks great, is especially impressive and can change the course of the race. But at first it looks like the races and tracks are changing, but soon it’s pretty repetitive. It’s not a bad game, but given the arcade-style racers, it’s not so common to punt if they’re yours. I think it’s pretty cheap these days.

February

This month is a busy month. It was Bowers Fury until the first game I finished, or at least the main boss battle. I really enjoyed the game and explored all the connecting islands that form the game map. At first, I also enjoyed playing a huge Bowser by a huge Mario. Eventually, this mechanism began to ruin the fun. My purpose was to collect more shrines, but Bowser is back despite achieving the first ending. I found that to be the point, but it can happen every 10 minutes, but now it’s almost constant and it’s virtually impossible to get any more shrines.

After moving to Super Mario 3D World. It was a new experience for me as I have never played the Wii U version. It may not have been at the same level as Super Mario Odyssey or Super Mario Galaxy, but it’s still a valuable Mario game and you may come back someday.

The next game I finished was control. I’ve actually played on either the Game Pass or PlayStation Now a while back, but I’m not sure. The game was free on PS Plus. This was great as it was not only the Ultimate Edition, but also the PlayStation 5 version. Ray tracing looked great. When it comes to gameplay, it was a lot of fun. The psychokinesis available to the protagonist, such as firing items and debris at enemies and using it as a shield, made the battle really attractive. Some abilities can only be accessed this way, so it’s also worth checking out some of the side quests. Also, although it’s not a horror game, I was a little worried about the aspects of the paranormal and how to increase tension.

My only minor problem with the game is that I feel there was a pacing problem in the ending. If I recall correctly, there will be a large battle with multiple enemies, followed almost immediately by another. Personally, I think one was enough. I remember trying again and again and then having to start over.

Overall it’s a great game, but I’ll make some time to complete the DLC someday.

march

This month I finished the awakening of the legendary Link of God of War and The Legend of Zelda.

I’ve never played Lynx Awakening to the end. I enjoyed all the gadgets, including dungeons, puzzle-solving elements, and grappling hooks that Lynx was free to use. After finding a new item, discovering previously inaccessible areas was rewarding. The game also looks great and is a perfect example of how to update the classics and stay true to the original.

But I also found that there was a constant backtrack and the grating was that I had to move the map back and forth. From time to time, I felt that all I had to do was walk back and forth without achieving anything.

God Of War, on the other hand, was a game I played before. The game still looks incredible and the fighting is a lot of fun. But I think the game is a little too long. I didn’t notice it in the first playthrough, but this time it seems a bit dragged at the end and I had to take a short break for a week or so after the mini boss fight frustrated me. did. This time I’ve been immersed in some side quests, but may be approaching the release of the next sequel.

April

This month is a little quieter. The season for Super Mario Odyssey and FIFA 21 is over.

After playing Super Mario 3D World and Bowser’s Fury, I started replaying the Odyssey a while back.

It’s still a great game, but not so much this time. Part of the charm and magic of the game is thinking about the next level and what happens when you use Cappy to inhabit a particular object or enemy. At that time, knowing what will happen next feels somewhat less experience. That said, I still have a lot of fun, whether it’s a direct sequel to Super Mario Odyssey or something else entirely, before I get another Mario 3D game. I hope it won’t take long.

FIFA 21 wouldn’t have been the game I would have had this year without the new console. However, there are few noticeable differences from previous generation versions. It used to be one of the highlights of the year for me, but now I’m not very interested in it. This is because I broadened my horizons and played a wider variety of games, but especially for players like me who are focused on career mode, things need to be refreshed. Perhaps a New Year’s price cut, wait for the next installation, or see what PES looks like instead.

May

This month was another successful month, ending Sackboy: Big Adventure, Resident Evil 7, Wanda and the Colossus.

Sackboy may not be as good a 3D platformer as Mario, but it’s still a lot of fun and worth a look. The main quest for the game was to challenge enough not to feel frustrated and easy. However, some secondary content, such as time challenges, is more difficult and may come back someday.

I wasn’t very keen on Shadow Of The Colossus. The game looked great in terms of its unique style and game assumptions. But I found the practice not so impressive. The moments during the battle of the colossal statues felt boring. In general, I found it difficult to control the protagonist, but moving the horse the way I wanted it sometimes seemed like an almost impossible task. I probably know the minority Im, but I don’t understand why there are so many complaints directed at the control of the last guardian, but in my mind, Wanda and the Colossus are far more annoying. I haven’t heard much about such controls. Personally, of the two games, I really liked the last guardian.

Even though I love bird colossal statues (Abion, I believe). It was an outstanding moment and I felt really magnificent. In addition to this and the climbing section of The Last Guardian, Team Ico seems to be good at giving players a real sense of scale. Players are very high scale in other games, but I don’t think many people have a complete picture of how they feel in the shoes of the character you control.

Resident Evil 7 was the last game I finished this month. I’ve tried the game a few times, but it wasn’t over the first hour because it’s a giant chicken. But I want to do Resident Evil Village, so I thought I couldn’t justify spending money until I faced fear and played the previous work. It was really fun. I’m a little lost towards the later stages, but overall the game is really good so I bought the DLC after the end.

The first part of the game is a bit scary and the whole experience sometimes feels tense, but after leaving the main building, the fear of outs and outs seems to have stopped. Now that you know what you can expect, you may need to replay the game in VR.

June

Last month, we completed Devil May Cry 5. I’m curious if I know what the story is. It didn’t make sense to me, but I enjoyed how nice and cheesy it was. My favorite character was V. He was the first character I was able to achieve an SSS rating. After all, I managed this with all the other characters.

Devil May Cry 5 was perfect for anyone who tends to play games in short bursts of an hour or two, as each chapter tends to be between 30 minutes and an hour. So usually I was able to play two or three chapters at night before going to bed. The only minor problem I have is that the environment seems to be more interesting and changing towards the start of the game.

Red Grave City is clearly inspired by London’s landmarks, and for me these areas provide a more exciting background than the later stages of the more common demon-infested underground world setting.

Overall it’s a great game, but you may need to spin it in difficult settings or play it as a virgin.

To still end / stop play:

Horizon Zero Dawn is a game I wanted to try after the latest trailer for the sequel was removed. Also, being free did no harm. You need to Im on the way and finish immediately. Ive has also started playing Tearaway Unfolded, finishing about a quarter.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a game I got cheaply. I’ve reached Chapter 3 but haven’t played it since March or April. I have tried the game several times. I enjoy starting the game, but soon I notice that the repetitive nature of the quest, coupled with the constant movement on horseback, is a bit gridded. I told myself that I would end the game this time, but I wasn’t sure. I may immerse myself in it and get out of it.

Godfall is the only game I have given up aggressively. Frankly, I thought it was a war imitation. The battles are similar, but with less nuance. Characters and enemies have no personality and are completely forgotten. I feel that the story was barely scribbled on a napkin.

I also bought Astral Chain, Oxenfree, Ori And The Will Of The Wisps for my switch, but it’s still enough to comment because Im has saved these for my next vacation. I’m not playing.

Reader matc7884

