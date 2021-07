Cleaning the CheMinNASAs Mars Exploration Program

This image was taken with the Sol 3171 by the Mastcam onboard NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity. Credits: NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS. Download image ›

Later in Wednesday’s plan, we didn’t need to change the Sol3171-3172 plan because we received the data needed to ensure that some of the latest drill samples could be safely dropped into CheMin. Earlier this morning, after receiving the results of the planned CheMin analysis, the team decided that no further analysis was needed. Therefore, the CheMin team decided to dump samples and clean up the cells for future mineralogy analysis. SAM has decided to analyze Pontul’s drill sample, so SAM’s pre-processing activity has been added to the 3-sol weekend plan. The various options for weekend planning and the need for tactical decisions this morning were an interesting day for me as SOWG Chair! Once the path of progress was agreed and the high priority CheMin and SAM activities were scheduled, the uplink team moved on to planning other activities, many of which are: With Sol3173, Mastcam captures a multispectral image of the potential APXS “Shantrack”. Target before ChemCam uses a laser to analyze the walls of Pontours drill holes and obtain a newly disturbed sand spectrum with “Cendrieux”. Mastcam then records the holes in Pontul’s LIBS and obtains a 12×2 stereo mosaic of fractured linear terrain called “Lucory”. Finally, CheMin dumps the drill sample.

The next sol observation begins with Navcam looking for a dust devil and measuring the dust in the lower atmosphere. Mastcam then gets a 10×1 stereo mosaic of possible changes in Bussac before ChemCam uses LIBS again. This time, it is a bedrock block with many nodules called “Archignac”. ChemCam also acquires the spectrum of another nodular target called “Fergeas”, and RightMastcam records the LIBS spot in Archignac. Rover then takes a nap before the evening SAM preconditioning.

The Sol 3175 project begins with a Navcam dust devil movie and Mastcam measuring atmospheric dust on the rover. ChemCam then fires the laser again. This time, another nodular bedrock target, “Augignac,” is followed by the Right Mastcam document for the LIBS spot. In the late afternoon, when the eastern target of the rover gets better lighting, ChemCam RMI will mosaic a 10×1 layer on the side of the mountain. sharp. Next, Mastcam gets a layered 4×1 stereo mosaic and Navcam explores the sky. Early in the morning of Zol 3176, Navcam looks for clouds and again measures the dust in the lower atmosphere. Finally, Mastcam also measures different levels of dust in the atmosphere. If all goes well, MSL will be very busy this weekend!

