Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 Note: What’s New in BG3





Inspired by the classic Dungeons & Dragons campaign, Baldur’s Gate 3, an early access video game from Larian Studios, will get its fifth patch update on July 13. Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 brings many new features to the game, including some inspired by fan requests.

Baldur’s Gate 2: Set 100 years after the Shadows of Amn, Baldur’s Gate 3 will take place in the 15th century during the Dungeons & Dragons Dale Reckoning era. The story begins with the invasion of Faern by a mind flare that captures the player. Through a series of events involving parasites and shipwrecks, players meet and participate in AI campaign party members: Gale, Human Wizard, Astarion, High Elf Vampire Rogue, Will, Human Warlock, Razel. , A Gisyanki fighter, and a fan-popular Shadowheart, a half-elf priest.

On July 8th, Larian hosted a Twitch live stream detailing the Patch 5 update for Baldr’s Gate 3. The presentation began with a live-action role-play of the Dungeons & Dragons campaign. There, the audience was able to control the party through the chat voting feature. This LARP served as a way for developers to gain insight into both the story of the game and what players can expect from Baldr’s fifth update to Gate3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5: Active Roll System

Standard Dungeons & Dragons uses a passive roll system, so no matter how skillful your character is, if the player rolls low, the action will fail. Baldur’s Gate 3Patch 5 provides players with more agencies, buff bonuses, and spells that apply to skill checks. Players can now apply additional fixes to maximize roll strength. Baldur’s Gate 3’s active role system also enables role support from party members. This new system respects the need for proper rolls, as using modifiers and rolling 2 may not produce results, but something with an armor class of 20 Players can overcome difficult tasks such as hitting.

Larian has also added new UI features to the role system. Previously, the game simply told the player what the final role number was. Now, when spell checking is needed, the dice roll will appear in the center of the screen. Players can see the dice rolls and the resulting numbers and see the various modifiers added. This allows Baldur’s Gate 3 players to recognize that the final role number is accurate and save time reconfirming the calculation.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5: Background Goals

Dungeons & Dragons backgrounds are an important part of character creation, but players rarely incorporate background attributes into gameplay beyond skill proficiency and inventory additions. The Baldur’s Gate 3Patch 5 aims to change and reward players who act according to their background by providing either inspiration points or experience.

This update also adds over 100 mini-goals in all possible backgrounds. These quests are unique to each player and will be revealed as you go through the campaign. Background goals are assigned to the character based on the background they choose and accumulate over the course of the story.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5: Camp

Baldur’s Gate 3Patch 5 has also undergone a major overhaul of the camp system used to take short and long breaks. One of the new features is camping resources that undermine the universal restoration of long breaks. Now players need to use supplies to set up the camp to take a long rest. In addition, the number and quality of consumables used affect the effectiveness of each long rest. As players level up through Baldur’s Gate 3, long rests cost more to recover HP or spell slots.

This update also introduces a mini camp, a design feature that allows players to create a camp at their current location. In previous updates, players had to return to the riverside headquarters to take a long rest. As a bonus, players meet a set of requirements that have not yet been explained. The Baldur’s Gate 3 mini camp will showcase the movie scenes featuring owlbears and wolves.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5: Community-Required Changes

Since the start of early access to Baldur’s Gate 3, fans have asked Larian Studios to release the Shadow Heart in the Baldur’s Gate 3 tutorial. With new updates, this is paying off. Previously, the half-elf priest was trapped in a mind flare pod and remained in that state no matter what the player did to free her. Release is now an option, and Larian assures players that Shadowheart’s decision will make many changes to the gameplay story.

Another major request from the Baldur’s Gate 3 community was to add dialogs outside the cutscenes of the game. This was part of the original Baldur’s Gate game. The Baldur’s Gate 3 character, called the point-and-click system, now says a line of dialogue when the player gives a command. The line depends on actions such as walking and sneaking, and evolves as each character grows through the campaign. Larian Studios reportedly recorded over 800 lines of dialogue in Early Access alone.

Baldur’s Gate 3update also splits jumps and releases. During the battle, these became separate actions, but in earlier versions of the game they were combined. Players can now break the enemy’s concentration during combat and end enemy spells early. According to the Dungeons & Dragons 5e Handbook, there are only three ways to break your concentration. A caster who casts another spell that requires concentration, a caster who takes damage, a caster who is knocked out or killed. At this time, it’s unclear if Baldur’s Gate 3 is sticking to these details or tweaking the mechanics for gameplay purposes.

Combat has also changed, with the theme of improving the role-playing experience of Baldur’s Gate 3, allowing players to choose whether or not to kill their opponents. Initially, the only option was to kill the enemy in battle. It is very inconvenient for players whose characters oppose violence and value their lives. Baldur’s Gate 3 now allows players to knock out enemies before plundering them or continuing the quest.

