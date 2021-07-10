Her Second VR Adventure Moss: Adorable Mouse Quill Star in Book II





Context: It’s easy to discount games like cues as “kids” and often you don’t find it very fun. I did it mostly with a PSVR title called Moss. Fortunately, when I tried the demo, I was drawn into a very cool story and realm. I can’t wait for the sequel to come out.

At the State of Play presentation on Thursday, Sony announced several upcoming titles, including the battle royale melee game Hunter’s Arena: Legend and the loot-based shooter Arcadegeddon. There were also updates for Jett, Deathloop, Sifu and more (full video below). Sony also announced the sequel to PlayStation VR Adventure Moss, Moss: Book II. This excites me.

I didn’t give up much on the announcement trailer (masthead). It looks a lot more like, as most players can finish the moss in about 4 hours, but that’s not a bad thing. The action is set to look like a new area with new enemies, but some enemies in the first game are recreated. Also, Quill was quite familiar with the sword in the first game, but seems to have access to some new weapons.

For those unfamiliar, Moss is a game starring a cute little mouse named Quill. However, the player does not assume the role of Quill. Instead, they play as quill guardians and help unhappy heroes navigate puzzle-like environments set up like a physical diorama.

Players are physical entities within each setting. You can work with objects and interact with Quill. The game has intuitive and fun puzzles, platforms, and combat elements. The puzzles are rewarding, but not too complicated. Players can solve them without having to look for solutions on the internet.

Moss and its sequels are not games that are usually on my radar. I’m not a big fan of cute games. But after trying Moss demo, I got hooked. Moss: Book II doesn’t have a release date yet, but if you have a PSVR, the first title is worth the $ 30 price tag while you wait. Available for PSVR, Oculus Quest, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. Moss: I’m not sure if Book II is for PSVR only. The first went to the PC four months after the release of the PlayStation.

