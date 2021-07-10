Google’s CEO faces intense criticism of his leadership.His reaction is a pure emotional intelligence





Last month, Google CEO Sundar Pichai faced criticism of his leadership style in the form of the New York Times’ work. The report relies on 15 current and former executives who have been particularly dissatisfied with the time it takes Pichai to make a decision.

Employees complained, “Google didn’t act swiftly on major businesses and personnel changes because it shattered decisions and delayed action,” according to The Times. For example, sources complained that it took Pichai a year to occupy an important position, even if there were qualified candidates. They also pointed out the fact that Google didn’t buy Shopify as an example of Pichai’s flawed decision-making process.

Mentioned that if Google (or, most precisely, Google’s parent company Alphabet) tried to buy Shopify, it would certainly have drawn even more stringent antitrust scrutiny than the company is already facing. Worth to do. Don’t worry that it will compete directly with Amazon.

The article points out that the company has lost 36 vice presidents in the past year. It seems bad until you dig a little deeper. Then dig a little deeper and read the next paragraph. This shows that Google has 400 VPs. It’s certainly fair to criticize a leader at the top of an organization, but it’s not a brain drain.

What’s more, Google under Pichai doesn’t seem to have made or delayed a series of failures. Perhaps it’s not moving forward as fast as some people want, but it’s still one of the most dominant American businesses.

The business itself appears to be hitting all cylinders, except for what appears to be a growing stream of dissatisfaction among some employees. Dissatisfaction itself is not a problem, but it is not a problem with the business model itself. This is completely different and will be explained soon.

Google, on the other hand, is one of the most valuable and profitable companies on the planet. Billions of users are generally happy with the services they offer. It’s often free.

The experience of using Google Search may be said to have deteriorated as companies continue to add ads, but the fact remains that it’s still the default place people go to answer their questions. It’s still the most profitable advertising platform ever built.

But there is something impressive to me about the whole story. Pichai did not respond to the New York Times’ work, which included the criteria that “the company refused to make Pichai, 49, available for comment.” However, it made some employees available for interviews.

I’ve read dozens of follow-up stories that cover the Times report, but I haven’t found any stories that contain a quote from Pichai. I also contacted Google, which has nothing to add.

Don’t take advantage of silence, but I really think it’s a powerful lesson for all leaders:

First, when faced with criticism, it’s okay to let it go. It is wise to resist the urge to respond publicly. In an era when it’s not uncommon for people who have a platform to use it to undermine critics, it’s often said about saying nothing.

The New York Times may also be told to allow people to criticize you and allow the opportunity to respond publicly to pass you. This is especially true when there is little to be gained by beating, other than relieving a painful ego. This doesn’t seem to be the famous laid-back Pichai personality.

Second, ask yourself what you can learn when you face criticism internally. If the critics are right, change it. If not, ignore it and continue to do what you think is right for all stakeholders.

Finally, moving slowly and intentionally is not necessarily a bad thing. Google is not the kind of company that “moves fast and breaks things”. It is one of the largest and most influential companies on the planet. It affects the daily lives of billions of people, many of whom use their products and services as the primary way they communicate and interact with the world around them.

When you think about it, Google is in a dangerous moment with regulators and lawmakers aiming for its size and business. Having a compassionate leader who isn’t interested in breaking things is an advantage at times like this. It is also a great example of emotional intelligence.

