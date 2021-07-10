Transit system hangs discounts, a new technology that tries to turn the corner of a pandemic





For those returning to daily commute this summer, free and discounted rides, shorter wait times, and even more, in all parts of the effort to regain passengers as the coronavirus recedes and the United States resumes. You can expect new technology that is safe and convenient.

Compensating for lost income is the main motivation for the transportation system, but some seek to provide equitable access to low-income frontline workers who have relied on services throughout the pandemic.

Carrie Rose Pace, a spokesman for the public transport system in Richmond, Virginia, is an essential worker who drives and provides essential services to the community.

First, income issues: After the pandemic began, the national system consumed large amounts of money, and the American Public Transportation Association predicted a net income shortage of nearly $ 40 billion by the end of 2023 due to associated losses. Is predicted.

The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which claims to be the country’s largest ridership, received an estimated half of its fare and toll revenue before the coronavirus outbreak. However, by the spring of last year, the number of passengers on the subway had plummeted by nearly 90%.

Other major systems also faced financial free fall. At Bay Area Rapid Transit in the San Francisco region, which relies on riders for about 60% of its revenue, these revenue forecasts have evaporated slightly from last year’s forecast of $ 500 million. It is projected to be $ 60 million this year.

Imagine BART President Mark Foley losing 60 percent of his income overnight. That’s pretty important.

Three consecutive rounds of federal aid have provided about $ 70 billion in funding to keep many trains and buses operating nationwide since 2023, but some systems will soon be financed next year. Will face uncertainty, said Paul Scouterrace, President and CEO of the United States Public Transportation Association.

Scott Bogren, Executive Director of the American Regional Transport Association, explained that smaller modes of transportation are often less dependent on fares and are more likely to use federal aid for longer.

The bigger you are, the more likely you are to find that those funds have been fully used very quickly, he said, referring to federal assistance.

Measurement of recovery

According to the American Public Transportation Association, public transport usage has begun to recover this year, but is still about half of its pre-pandemic level.

And larger systems are facing slower rebounds. Passengers in the Bay Area this week are one-fifth of pre-pandemic levels, and New York MTAs are below the national average of recovered passenger numbers, at just over 40% of pre-pandemic subway use. 1 week.

Still, MTA Metro-North Railroad president Catherine Rinaldi said she was encouraged by such numbers, which were in line with last year’s forecast by consulting firm McKinsey.

While it is difficult to make accurate predictions given the traditional workplace changes during a pandemic, McKinsey said that the MTA will reach about 80% to 92% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024. Said it should reach the number of passengers.

According to Rinaldi, the MTA is very optimistic, although it may not be exactly what we were doing in 2019.

Skoutelas said he hopes public transport will approach pre-pandemic levels within the next few years, but returning to normal is intertwined with the country’s economic and social recovery. Added.

He said transit recovery is a function of the way people return to normal life. And I think it will take some time to get there.

Proponents are also considering future legislation to offer the potential for further innovation, including proposed infrastructure packages and legislation to fund highway and rail improvements.

The Byden administration is bipartisan investing $ 49 billion in public transport and $ 579 billion in new spending, including $ 7.5 billion to convert national transport and school buses into electricity as one of the climate-related ones. Plans to transform the country’s infrastructure. Regulations.

Still, industry groups like the American Public Transportation Association are lobbying even more. The group supports the funding level of the Housepass ground transport bill, which provides $ 109 billion for public transport and $ 32 billion for Amtrak. The bill faces an uncertain future in an evenly divided Senate.

Redesigned route

Meanwhile, the main system is finding new ways to pull the rider back.

The MTA added 20 new trains to the Metro-North Railroad, primarily in June during peak hours. Train operation is still only about two-thirds of the pre-pandemic level, but Rinaldi said he hopes this increase will be a major incentive for more and more people to return.

Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is increasing its evening rail service, with some lines having a waiting time difference of 20 and 12 minutes.

Paul Smedberg, chairman of the Department of Transportation, said the metro is doing everything it can to maintain its position as a priority option and prevent people from returning to their cars for commuting.

Meanwhile, Cleveland’s transportation system began redesigning the system last month, placing twice as many residents within 0.5 miles of the transportation stop, which operates at least every 15 minutes, said service manager Joel Freyrich. He said.

The Covid-19 pandemic emphasized what our community had already said when the redesign first began a few years ago.

Kendra McGeady, director of Pelivan Transit in northeastern Oklahoma, said the decline in passenger numbers gave transit systems time to experiment with new ways of offering services outside of metropolitan areas. Her system partnered with Uber last month to launch an evening on-demand transportation service that allows residents to call public shuttles with the Uber app.

According to McGeady, local transportation for the industry as a whole really comes from the emergence of this all-new system.

Safety and savings

Convenience is one incentive for riders, and guaranteeing safety is another incentive. MTA launched #TakeTheTrain and #TakeTheBus advertising campaigns in May, offering riders tap-and-go payments via prepaid cards, bank cards and smart devices, and awareness of strict disinfection protocols and other safety measures. Was raised.

In addition, MTA Long Island Rail Road, the busiest commuter train in North America, has added a feature to the app that allows riders waiting on the platform to see which rail car is the least crowded.

Long Island Rail Road has developed a new app feature that allows riders to see the level of train congestion. MTA

Other systems are trying to attack the most important place, the rider in the wallet.

The Chicago Department of Transportation will offer a half-day pass this summer, and Washington DC will offer free transfers between buses and trains. Also in San Francisco, BART will discount all fares by at least half during September.

Richmons’ transportation system, on the other hand, has not charged buses or vans since the outbreak of the pandemic. The city initially aimed to keep drivers socially away from riders, but transit boards have recently been offered free until June next year, based on the recognition that they are serving primarily low-income riders. Decided to continue.

The system is currently pursuing means such as state funding to permanently suspend fare collection, supporters said could strengthen social equality. Many transit advocates emphasized the need for innovation to better serve economically stressed communities during and after the pandemic recovery.

Robbie Makinen, CEO of Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, said his agency had transitioned to zero fares for several years and made full changes before and after the start of the pandemic.

It’s not just for zero fares, he added, to show the community how this makes a difference to give people access.

