Google is promoting lenses and increasing online advertising





Lenses are an important part of the future of Google’s augmented reality, but one of the hardest products to keep people using. This isn’t due to a lack of company endeavors, but the latest efforts are in the form of simple online advertising for Google Lens.

This week, I’ve come across a banner ad for Google Lens. It has a tagline that says “Explore the world around you with Google Lens” and comes with a brief video of how it works. A typical cell phone viewfinder is pointed at the bike and the lens returns a “BMX bike” result. When the animation is complete, you will see a blue “Try Now” button.

This is a simple, sufficient message that focuses on convenience and practicality, and can catch people’s attention and make search tools noticeable. This is part of Google Photos on both mobile platforms, but Android users can also find it as an assistant, most default camera apps, or even a home screen icon. Lens is in the Google search app on iOS. It is currently used 3 billion times a month.

As Apple introduces features equivalent to iOS 15 this fall, ad push will come. Google has the advantage of being a starter in AR search, but it’s very difficult to compete with the default, and search companies should promote the feature widely so that people don’t associate it with Apple alone.

Another high-profile campaign is taking place in the UK. Earlier attempts by Google to promote lenses included a printed partnership with The New York Times’ Stranger Things. It emphasized how Lens literally becomes a portal to content found in the real world. These ads displayed the lens logo and invited people to install the app and scan it to see their AR experience. Google has also partnered with a museum in San Francisco to allow visitors to scan their artwork. Other examples are:

All past examples have been very interactive, but simple online advertising can be the most powerful way to attract more users.

Google Lens Details:

