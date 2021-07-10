Accounting Services Digital Playbook Flags Automation-Skilled Workflows





The Department of Financial Services is showing federal financial institutions how technology can help streamline manual processes.

The agency has released a digital end-to-end efficiency playbook that explains to agencies how to identify automation workflows and select the business processes that are most likely to maximize cost savings.

The agency has worked with several institutions to pilot the framework, and Innovation Program Manager Craig Fischer said the playbook aims to benefit financial institutions throughout the government.

This is not what we want to have in-house for financial services. In an interview, Fisher wants to help people find and identify these savings opportunities and find solutions that really help them achieve their business missions and improve operational efficiency.

The foundation of the playbook began in 2017 when the Department conducted a survey examining the future of financial management.

Cindy Good, a financial innovation and transformation agency (FIT) management and program analyst, said the study identified process automation at core institutions as the greatest driver of government-wide savings.

We all know that digital is here, and it never disappears. People expect to get involved in government in the same way they get involved with each other. We’re doing our best to keep pace, but we’ve often relied heavily on manually costly business processes.

The handbook describes automation of the entire work process, not just the transactions and tasks that are part of the process. The handbook contains a set of tools and instructions that government agencies should follow, including how to select business processes to maximize cost savings and how to quickly identify areas that offer the greatest opportunities for automation and digitalization. It is.

Playbooks provide a solution prioritization matrix that helps agencies evaluate and prioritize projects based on cost and impact. Through these methods, the agency plots the potential solution to the highest and lowest costs, and the highest and lowest values ​​in the four quadrants.

Last year, the agency used this matrix process to investigate the temporary work travel process.

According to Goode, the agency identified problems for employees in checking the availability of funds between travel and the financial system. Using this matrix, the station would have identified seven possible solutions, five of which would have applied new technologies. In the end, the bureau adopted a funding policy solution. This is the lowest cost solution that has an immediate impact.

The idea here is primarily to consider these no-tech or low-tech solutions first before automatically jumping into these new technologies that can pose high costs and risks.

However, emerging technologies have a role to play in the bureau. FIT is considering artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze fraud detection patterns in tax collection, and is assessing whether AI algorithms can automate the process of creating a Treasury Ordinance, Good said. .. She said the agency is also considering deploying chatbots.

People want a digital experience and we need to live up to the expectations of their customers. We need to meet those customers where they are, many of them due to automation, “says Fisher.

Regarding robot process automation, Good said the agency has deployed over 70 bots and is considering how bots can streamline operations and customer interactions.

