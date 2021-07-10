Legal Tech-To-English Dictionary: Customer Relationship Management Software





Ed. Note: This is the latest version of The Legal Tech-to-English Dictionary, which is part of the Tech-Perplexed Lawyers Non-Event. Jared Correia is the host of Non-Eventcast.

There are terms used by lawyers to explain legal proceedings to consumers in Latin and other esoteric languages.

However, there is no similar term when vendors use technical or other esoteric languages ​​to explain legitimate software operations to lawyers.

Indeed, this dynamics may seem unfair. But now we have a dictionary from legal technology to English to help us deal with it.

Please read the latest article. Here, we translate topics related to customer relationship management software into plain English.

Customer Relationship Management Software (CRM)

1. A system that manages the processes used by a business to generate continuous dialogue with clients, both ad hoc and automatic. While such systems are often used for intake management, these tools can also be used to establish upbringing campaigns to stay in touch with existing and previous clients, and referral sources. A reporting feature is available in a software tool that allows users to track lead-client interactions within a single program.

Lawyer 1: Well, I went through my entire case list and followed up on all the leads and clients I hadn’t contacted for a while. It was a weekend hell.

Lawyer 2: Everyone receives my electronic newsletter, but I still need to be aware of callbacks with existing leads. It was Saturday’s hell.

Lawyer 3: I’ve automated almost all follow-ups, but I’ve been blaming Mojito for the past two days, so I’m very drunk now. It was a weekend hell.

Cf. That process.

Client journey

1. Business capture process, including all relevant interactions, to onboard new leads through closes 2. Customer experience from lead to close from the consumer’s perspective.

Lawyer 1: Our intake system is like a black hole.

Lawyer 2: Because Reed is so attracted to us?

Lawyer 1: Well, it’s like dumpling fire.

Lawyer 2: Are we treating people warmly and kindly?

Lawyer 1: Can I publish the intake form on our website?

Lawyer 2: Do you have a website?

Cf. Some people call it quest.

Cf. As I said.

pipeline

1. A series of phases in which a lead evolves before transforming as a client. A feature within customer relationship management software that tracks the progress of leads through specified default and custom phases.

Lawyer 1: Chaz, have you finished the rough work of our ingestion process?

Lawyer 2: Yeah, it’s over. But I’m really proud of what I was able to put together here, so let me bully it a bit before I give you a complete set of interactions.

Lawyer 1: Please continue.

Lawyer 2: I see. Lead comes in. We fax them our ingestion form. They send it back by homing pigeon. We clean the pigeon shit from the form so that we can read it …

Lawyer 1:[facepalm]

Cf. The importance of protecting your pipeline to prevent it from being hacked. Oops: Another pipeline.

Marketing automation

1. After creating such an automated flow, generate a specific follow-up sequence using leads and clients that do not require human intervention. A designed follow-up messaging sequence that is regularly released to leads and clients through existing workflows.

Lawyer 1: Has anyone followed up on the lead who called us yesterday?

Administrator 1: It’s in the CRM follow-up sequence and the message is automatically generated over the next few months so no one needs to.

Lawyer 1: Do you have your robot contact your clients while sitting here and drinking latte? !! ?? !! Did you know that you can’t trust a robot? !! ?? !!

Marketing campaign

1. A specific plan for selling a product or service, or execution of that plan 2. A predefined marketing strategy associated with a specific product or service that resides within a larger marketing plan.

Lawyer 1: Do you remember when you bought the billboard campaign?

Lawyer 2: Vaguely.

Lawyer 1: How was it?

Lawyer 2: Damn if I know.

Narrator: Next time, we’ll track those calls and manage the data via CRM.

Not Cf. Voltswagen.

Cf. Neither is a new cola.

Cf. OK Do you remember Soda?

Jared Correia, a consultant and legal tech expert, hosts Non-Eventcast, a featured podcast of “Above the Law Non-Event” for tech-savvy lawyers.

