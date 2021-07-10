Is Google’s nasty new technology secretly tracking your iPhone?





Google’s business model has been attacked again this week, with a broad coalition of privacy-conscious tech companies calling on regulators to oppose data collection from websites and services as a whole, with dominant platform actors prioritizing their position. A service that allows you to abuse your position.

Google wasn’t named, but it wasn’t really necessary to name Google. The campaign was sponsored by Chrome rival Vivaldi. Recently, Google’s secret new web tracking has been described as a nasty … dangerous step that harms your privacy.

This was a tough few months for Google as Apple eroded its ability to collect data from more than a billion iPhone users and surveillance ads became more and more crosshaired. Now that the data harvesting is shining bright light, it’s much harder for the main protagonist to find a new hiding place.

As I commented earlier, Apple vs Facebook Cook vs Zuckcame anthropomorphized the privacy battle of the 2021s, but it’s really the most important philosophical conflict between Apple and Google. Yes, Facebook put on that hard hat and took early flakes from Apples Privacy Labels and App Tracking Transparency, but Google has been affected as well, and iOS apps are just as wrong.

The irony that Apple’s crackdown has added value to Android user advertisers is second to none. When I advise iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to switch from Google apps to alternative apps, Android users are just as unaffected by Google’s data collection, so at least Apple users are a wise choice. If you can exercise, you should take it for granted.

In March, when Google launched a huge public relations machine to push privacy-first web messages, my eyebrows quickly rose. And FLoC was described as a creepy, terrible idea, and awkward data-gathering venture. This quasi-anonymous data collection has landed so badly that Google is back on the drawing board.

One of FLoC’s most serious problems is Google’s decision to try the technology with millions of real users, opt-in or opt-out the technology in the browser without warning, instructions on how to opt out. Enable it. ..

This has caused serious confusion about who can influence. Europeans to whom the GDPR protection applies have not yet been affected. But elsewhere, it’s clear that Chrome users on PCs, Chromebooks, and Android devices are at risk, but what about Apple’s more locked-down ecosystem? Researchers have found a fragment of FLoC logic in the Chrome iOS binary. So are you at risk from FLoC on your iPhone?

You’re not alone yet. Due to Apple’s requirement that all browsers on iOS use the WebKit rendering engine and the JavaScript engine, Google finally confirmed after I asked for an explanation. Chrome for iOS cannot use the Chromium engine. So porting FLoC, especially for iOS, is an important addition.

However, not all is good news. According to Google, FLoC is supported on Chrome for macOS. Also, many iPhone users are using Mac and are more likely to run Chrome.

If you’re using a device other than macOS or Apple, Google has added a control to disable FLoC. In Chrome settings, you can choose to turn off the privacy sandbox trial feature, including FLoC … We are working to provide more control and transparency in the future by incorporating feedback.

Privacy sandbox settings

Google Chrome / macOS

Google justified FLoC and enrolled millions of Chrome users in new trials without warning, used only to assign real data to a cohort of like-minded users without leaving the browser It means that it will be done. However, as the privacy lobby warns, linking a cohort ID to another identifier, such as an IP address, compromises its anonymity. And given that FLoC trials run in parallel with those demonic third-party tracking cookies, that risk is now amplified.

FLoC states that it is the first innovation born from Google’s privacy sandbox and offers the best privacy protection for everyone … an ecosystem can support your business without tracking individuals across the web. By doing so, you can ensure free access to your content.

A sandbox is a secure environment that prevents data and code from being leaked or intruded. The problem with privacy sandboxes is that Google sandboxes protect your data from Google. Brave’s Warning Privacy Sandbox is designed to serve advertisers as much as possible, hoping that users will tolerate it or go unnoticed. This is the exact opposite of how privacy software is designed and is not compatible with the user-centered web.

Google is currently announcing that the FLoC trial will end in the coming weeks. New technologies need to be evaluated, feedback gathered, and repeated to ensure that both privacy and performance goals are met. Return to the drafting board. The bad news for iPhone users is not knowing if the next free pass could be short-lived.

Google’s statement does not change any part of FLoC’s mechanics, Vivaldi CEO Jon Von Tetzchner told me by email. Browsers should not profile users … We believe that all sorts of surveillance-based tracking and advertising are harmful.

Ironically, Google has made a similar declaration. People shouldn’t have to accept being tracked across the web to benefit from related ads, it said in March and promised to expel tracking cookies early next year. At that time, we were planning an alternative to FLoC to meet the needs of advertisers. But now things are getting worse, and the two-year delay in the anti-cookie program has undermined that promise.

Chrome is the only major browser that doesn’t provide meaningful protection against cross-site tracking, Mozilla warned this week. We are concerned that if the phasing out of third-party cookies is delayed, users will continue to remain unprotected.

Timing wasn’t really bad for Google, as Apple’s latest innovations have been presented as a direct attack on Chrome’s business model.

iCloud + Private Relay

Apple

iClouds’ new private relay provides Safari with a truly privacy-first web. The split-level architecture prevents anyone in the connection chain from collecting both IP addresses and DNS queries to locate users … Create user ID fingerprints and various websites. Recognize the user with.

It’s important to note that, according to Apple, no one in this chain can see both the client’s IP address and what the user is accessing, even Apple. The fingerprint opportunity has been removed. Imagine Google saying (and meaning) the same thing. As I said, you can clearly see the various philosophies working.

Currently, the iPhone does not use FLoC, but there is no guarantee that it will remain the same. If you’re running a Mac, you’ll need to disable the privacy sandbox setting. Google needs to find ways to soothe and feed advertisers while diverting flakes from recent data acquisition exposures. It may be a puzzle that is impossible to solve.

The industry appears ready to take on a truly privacy initiative that doesn’t close the door to targeted advertising. But we haven’t seen them yet. Without serious rethinking, things like Safari and Brave, DuckDuckGo and Firefox simply block all tracking, keeping Chrome and the little prominent ones separate.

While we recognize that advertising is an important source of revenue for content creators and publishers, this extensive coalition of regulators has been set up to show the right ads to the right people. It does not justify a large commercial surveillance system. It’s painfully difficult for Google to discuss that point.

